Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KWS pulls out Lake Nakuru National Park from Saturday's free entry offer/FILE/KWS

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS pulls out Lake Nakuru National Park from Saturday’s free entry offer

In a Friday update, KWS clarified that the park will only allow prepaid eCitizen ticket holders further directing them to use the Nderit Gate between 6am and 6pm.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced that Lake Nakuru National Park will not be part of the free-entry initiative slated for Saturday, September 27, to mark World Tourism Week.

In a Friday update, KWS clarified that the park will only allow prepaid eCitizen ticket holders further directing them to use the Nderit Gate between 6am and 6pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The park’s Main Gate near the flamingo viewing area and Lanet Gate will remain closed.

“All other KWS-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries across the country shall remain open and accessible tomorrow under the free-entry initiative for Kenyan citizens,” the statement read.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano had earlier announced the waiver of entry fees for Kenyans across all KWS-managed sites as part of World Tourism Week celebrations.

She said the move sought to encourage citizens to reconnect with Kenya’s wildlife heritage and deepen their commitment to conservation.

“This initiative is an opportunity for every Kenyan to reconnect with our breathtaking wildlife heritage, deepen our collective commitment to conservation, and experience the unparalleled beauty of our natural treasures,” CS Miano said in her September 23 announcement.

KWS has urged all visitors to adhere to park rules and regulations during the celebrations.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS treats lion that developed limp, dental complications

According to KWS, the examination revealed that the lion had previously sustained a tibiofibular joint fracture.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS announces free entry to parks, reserves, sanctuaries on Saturday

Tourism CS Miano indicated that this will give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the wildlife heritage.

4 days ago

County News

Missing Nakuru fisherman last seen uncounscious with KWS rangers, court told

A protected witness told the court that Brian Odhiambo, who disappeared on January 18, appeared unresponsive when rangers ordered him to make space for...

September 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Loisaba conservancy welcomes Southern White Rhinos in support of Kenya’s conservation plan

This milestone marks a new chapter in Loisaba’s conservation journey and reinforces its role as a protected area

August 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS rolls out ranger training to forge future conservation leaders

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga urged the 270 officers embarking on the rigorous courses to view the training not as a routine promotion, but...

July 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS proposes first park fees review in 18 years to bridge Sh12bn shortfall

KWS currently generates Sh7.92 billion annually against a budgetary requirement of Sh19.79 billion, resulting in significant constraints on its ability to respond to poaching,...

July 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

NIS, DCI officers linked to killing of Ruto campaign aides lose bid to halt trial

The prosecution accuses the officers of murdering Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan—Indian nationals who were part of President William Ruto’s 2022...

May 31, 2025

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya Launches Major Eastern Black Rhino Relocation to Expand Habitat

May 26 – Kenya has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the habitat for the critically endangered eastern black rhino. The translocation of 21...

May 26, 2025