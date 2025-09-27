KWS pulls out Lake Nakuru National Park from Saturday’s free entry offer

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced that Lake Nakuru National Park will not be part of the free-entry initiative slated for Saturday, September 27, to mark World Tourism Week.

In a Friday update, KWS clarified that the park will only allow prepaid eCitizen ticket holders further directing them to use the Nderit Gate between 6am and 6pm.

The park’s Main Gate near the flamingo viewing area and Lanet Gate will remain closed.

“All other KWS-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries across the country shall remain open and accessible tomorrow under the free-entry initiative for Kenyan citizens,” the statement read.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano had earlier announced the waiver of entry fees for Kenyans across all KWS-managed sites as part of World Tourism Week celebrations.

She said the move sought to encourage citizens to reconnect with Kenya’s wildlife heritage and deepen their commitment to conservation.

“This initiative is an opportunity for every Kenyan to reconnect with our breathtaking wildlife heritage, deepen our collective commitment to conservation, and experience the unparalleled beauty of our natural treasures,” CS Miano said in her September 23 announcement.

KWS has urged all visitors to adhere to park rules and regulations during the celebrations.