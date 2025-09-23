Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS announces free entry to parks, reserves, sanctuaries on Saturday

Tourism CS Miano indicated that this will give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the wildlife heritage.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced free entry for all Kenyans into KWS-managed parks, reserves, sanctuaries on Saturday to mark the World Tourism Week.

In a statement, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano indicated that this will give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the wildlife heritage.

She further stated that this will deepen Kenyans commitment to conservation and experience the beauty of the natural resources.

“To honor this significant occasion, I am thrilled to announce that the government of Kenya is offering free entry to all citizens to visit KWS-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries,” said CS Miano.

“This initiative is an opportunity for every Kenyan to reconnect with our breathtaking wildlife heritage, deepen our collective commitment to conservation, and experience the unparalleled beauty of our natural treasures.”

She further stated that the free access will encourage more Kenyans to explore the country’s vast biodiversity and recognize the importance of conserving it for future generations.

“We invite all Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of our parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, which are not just Kenya’s pride but the world’s heritage,” she added.

To get information on the free entry Kenyans are encouraged to visit www.kws.go.ke, follow KWS on official social media platforms, call the KWS toll-free number at 0800 597 000, or reach out via WhatsApp at 0726 610 509.

