Mukoma is among dozens of residents in Msambweni, Matuga, Lunga Lunga, and Kinango who have received support through a county partnership with KEMFSED, a World Bank–funded initiative aimed at transforming livelihoods in coastal Kenya

Top stories

Kwale fish farmers reel in hope as aquaculture reshapes livelihoods

Published

KWALE, Kenya, Sep 21 — For David Mukoma, a small-scale farmer in Kwale, the promise of a steady income and a reliable meal on the table is no longer a dream.

With fish ponds stocked with Nile tilapia and catfish fingerlings supplied under the Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development (KEMFSED) project, Mukoma says he finally sees a pathway to stability.

“This project gives us hope. We now have the opportunity to earn a stable income and ensure our families have a reliable source of food. It’s a fresh start for many of us,” he said.

Mukoma is among dozens of residents in Msambweni, Matuga, Lunga Lunga, and Kinango who have received support through a county partnership with KEMFSED, a World Bank–funded initiative aimed at transforming livelihoods in coastal Kenya.

The support includes fish ponds, fingerlings, fiberglass fishing boats, nets, cold storage facilities, and safety equipment — all designed to make fishing and fish farming not just sustainable, but profitable.

For veteran farmer Ramadhan Gang’ombe, the impact is just as profound. “Focusing on aquaculture and agriculture is the surest way towards food self-sufficiency and rural economic transformation,” he said.

Kwale banks on aquaculture to enhance food security, sustainability » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

County Governor Fatuma Achani says such stories are the true measure of success.

“Fish farming is not just an alternative livelihood; it is a strategic pillar of economic transformation for our people,” she notes.

“By investing in aquaculture, we are creating sustainable incomes, enhancing food security, and empowering our communities to take charge of their future.”

With 60 freshwater ponds set up and 70,000 fingerlings already distributed, Kwale is steadily reducing reliance on dwindling marine resources.

For families like Mukoma’s, it means not just food on the table but dignity, stability, and new opportunities.

