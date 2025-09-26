Connect with us

KNH, UoN team completes facial reconstruction surgery for boy disfigured in bandit attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – A team of surgeons at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has successfully completed a complex nine-hour reconstructive surgery to restore the face of a young boy who was disfigured during a bandit attack in 2023.

The procedure, performed on Thursday, September 25, marks a global surgical first in craniofacial reconstruction.

Conducted by a multidisciplinary team from KNH and the University of Nairobi (UoN), the surgery restored both function and appearance, placing Kenya on the global map of advanced medical innovation.

KNH Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, hailed the surgical team for their expertise, dedication, and courage, saying the milestone highlights not only their skill but also Kenya’s growing leadership in specialized healthcare.

“This milestone demonstrates not only our surgeons’ skill and determination, but also Kenya’s rising leadership in specialized healthcare. It is a message of hope to patients across Africa and beyond,” said Dr. Lesiyampe.

The patient, 7-year-old Ian Baraka, is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring.

He was severely injured on December 23, 2023, at the Isiolo-Meru border after armed bandits attacked villagers. A stray bullet struck him in the face, leaving him with extensive injuries to his eyes and lower jaw.

Since the incident, Ian has undergone a series of treatments and rehabilitation sessions.

The groundbreaking surgery was led by Prof. Symon Guthua (Lead Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon), Dr. Margaret Mwasha (Lead Consultant Prosthodontist), and Dr. Andrew Okiriamu (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon).

Special recognition was also given to Dr. Branice Munyasha, a resident student in Maxillofacial Surgery, who ran two marathons to raise funds for Ian’s procedure.

KNH said it will continue providing updates on Ian’s recovery while respecting his family’s privacy and well-being.

