Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium construction almost complete ahead of Mashujaa Day fete – PS Omollo

Interior PS Omollo disclosed that the remaining 20 percent of the works primarily involve roofing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12—Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that construction works at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, the venue for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, are 80 percent complete.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

PS Omollo disclosed that the remaining 20 percent of the works primarily involve roofing.

He made the remarks on Friday during an inspection tour of the facility, where he reviewed logistical, security, and infrastructural preparations for the October 20 national event.

“The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 people, and we expect to host even more. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and security during the celebrations,” he said.

He was accompanied by Kitui County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto, county and sub-county security teams, and officers from the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

The PS also highlighted ongoing infrastructural upgrades within Kitui town.

He disclosed that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) are finalizing works on more than 10 kilometers of access roads linking the stadium to the State Lodge, where President William Ruto will host a luncheon after the celebrations.

PS Omollo emphasized that rotating national celebrations across counties delivers long-term benefits beyond the one-day events.

“The government under President William Ruto has consistently invested in sustainable infrastructure in each host county, ranging from new stadiums to improved access roads, electricity connections, and water supply,”he said.

“These investments remain in place long after the celebrations, supporting sports development, boosting local economies, and improving community livelihoods.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen urges Kenyans to embrace public cemeteries to ease land pressure

Murkomen warned that traditional practices of burying loved ones on private land were contributing to land scarcity, conflicts, and even killings.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto launches second phase of initiative to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy

The threats dubbed "The Triple Threat"are on the rise especially among the under age in different parts of the country.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

France partners with Food4Education to feed vulnerable learners

Renewed support will expand school meals to Kisumu, Mombasa, and Kakamega for one school year.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers hold ‘Purple Ribbon March’ in honour of slain colleague Mbobu

The lawyers pointed out that police should not hesitate to arrest perpetrators no matter who they are in society.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Feeding Programme Provides Lifeline for Students in Elgeyo Marakwet

The National Syndemic Disease Control Council raised alarm over rising cases, reporting an average of five new teenage pregnancies daily in the region.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to hold party primaries from September 24 to 27

National Elections Coordinating Committee Chairperson Emily Awita assured all qualified contestants of a free and fair process.

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Kenya’s Strategic Leap: How Its Partnership with the UAE Is Reshaping East Africa’s Economic Future

For many Kenyans, the UAE conjures familiar images: thousands of domestic workers sending remittances home, or the aspirational Dubai holidays splashed across Instagram feeds....

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hits out at President Ruto’s State House meetings

He accused President William Ruto of enabling corruption under the guise of mobilization.

7 hours ago