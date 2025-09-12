Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium construction almost complete ahead of Mashujaa Day fete – PS Omollo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12—Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that construction works at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, the venue for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, are 80 percent complete.

PS Omollo disclosed that the remaining 20 percent of the works primarily involve roofing.

He made the remarks on Friday during an inspection tour of the facility, where he reviewed logistical, security, and infrastructural preparations for the October 20 national event.

“The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 people, and we expect to host even more. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and security during the celebrations,” he said.

He was accompanied by Kitui County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto, county and sub-county security teams, and officers from the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

The PS also highlighted ongoing infrastructural upgrades within Kitui town.

He disclosed that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) are finalizing works on more than 10 kilometers of access roads linking the stadium to the State Lodge, where President William Ruto will host a luncheon after the celebrations.

PS Omollo emphasized that rotating national celebrations across counties delivers long-term benefits beyond the one-day events.

“The government under President William Ruto has consistently invested in sustainable infrastructure in each host county, ranging from new stadiums to improved access roads, electricity connections, and water supply,”he said.

“These investments remain in place long after the celebrations, supporting sports development, boosting local economies, and improving community livelihoods.