Kisumu Polytechnic closed indefinitely over students’ unrest

Students have been directed to vacate the institution’s premises with immediate effect, pending further communication.

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 19 – The Kisumu National Polytechnic has been closed indefinitely following a week-long wave of student unrest.

In a statement released on Friday, Chief Principal Catherine Kelonye announced that students have been directed to vacate the institution’s premises with immediate effect, pending further communication.

Kelonye said the decision was made after an emergency meeting by the institution’s Council earlier today, following five days of sustained protests by students.

“The students have been on the rampage since Monday, boycotting classes and staging demonstrations within and outside the campus,” she said.

According to Kelonye, the students, through their association, have raised serious allegations against the school management, including claims of corruption, mismanagement, and unexplained tuition fee increases.

She assured that the concerns would be investigated thoroughly, with the aim of restoring normalcy at the institution.

Kalonye has defended herself against the claims of school fees increment by her office.

“It is not my duty as a Principal to increase or lower school fees, that’s beyond me,” she said.

