Kisumu County launches operation to clear thousands of dead fish in Lake Victoria

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Kisumu County Government has launched an emergency operation to remove dead fish from Lake Victoria following a mass death of fish in 12 fish cages over the weekend.

Agriculture and Livestock County Executive Committee Member Kenneth Onyango stated that the priority is to ensure the safe collection and disposal of the dead fish to prevent any from reaching the local markets and endangering public health.

“We are working closely with relevant agencies to establish the cause, but in the meantime, it is crucial that no one attempts to sell the dead fish,” Onyango warned.

“All affected fish must be collected and buried safely.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI).

Onyango noted that although pollution cannot yet be confirmed as the cause, preliminary suspicions point in that direction.

Fishermen and fish cage investors have been advised to relocate their cages deeper into the lake for safety.

“Right now, I can’t definitively say it’s pollution, but we’re not ruling it out. Investigations will reveal the exact cause,” Onyango added.

The mass fish deaths have left the lake littered with floating carcasses.

All fish in the 12 cages, some at the five-month growth stage, were found dead.

Dunga Beach is hosting 150 cages.

Cage farmer Joel Bob, one of those affected, expressed his dismay over the losses.

“A single cage can yield up to Sh800,000 after harvest. Losing 12 cages is a devastating blow,” he said. “That’s a cool Sh9.4 million”.

Bob noted that the deaths appear confined to the cages, while fish in the open lake remain unaffected, a mystery he suspects may be linked to low oxygen levels within the cages.

Past incidents of fish kills in Siaya and parts of Kisumu County have been attributed to pollution, lake upwelling, and decomposition of aquatic vegetation, all of which can lead to dangerously low oxygen levels in the water.

The farmers also pointed to the recent reopening of River Auji, which discharges into the lake and may have introduced effluents contributing to the crisis.

Bob urged both county and national governments to provide support and compensation to affected farmers, saying, “This is a serious loss. We need help to recover.”

Meanwhile, panic has set in among unaffected cage owners, many of whom have begun harvesting and selling immature fish to avoid potential losses.

Onyango emphasized that moving forward, cage fish farmers must heed scientific advice to mitigate future risks.