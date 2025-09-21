Kisumu and Kericho erect monument in Sondu to signify end of border tensions

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 21 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, has announced the resolution of long-standing border disputes between Kisumu and Kericho counties.

Nyong’o emphasized the significance of the milestone, proposing the erection of a monumental plaque in Sondu — a region that has frequently been at the center of the conflicts.“We chose dialogue over division,” said Nyong’o.

“Through partnership with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), community elders, and leaders from both counties, we have made tangible progress. We chose to sit down, listen to one another, and find common ground,” said the Kisumu Governor.

Nyingo made the remarks during the commemoration of the International Day of Peace, held in Kisumu.

He noted that the occasion symbolizes a shared journey — the challenges overcome and the unwavering commitment to building a future rooted in harmony.

Reflecting on past conflicts, Nyong’o recounted witnessing the pain and suffering caused by border tensions — not only along the Kisumu-Kericho and Kisumu-Nandi boundaries but also in other parts of the county.

He called for a national resolution to such disputes.

“We cannot build a truly cohesive nation on the shaky foundation of unclear boundaries, which are too often exploited for political purposes,” he said.

The Kisumu Governor added; “Peaceful co-existence and the unlocking of our border communities’ development potential depend entirely on our courage to resolve these matters once and for all.”

Governor Nyong’o also stressed the importance of laying a strong foundation for Kenya’s future by meaningfully involving young people in national dialogue and peacebuilding efforts.

“They are not just the inheritors of our peace — or our conflicts — but essential partners in shaping a more just and stable society. Their energy, their innovation, and their impatience with old grievances are exactly the assets we need to break the cycles of violence,” he said.