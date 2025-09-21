Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nyong’o stated that the late Prof. Ogot will be fondly remembered for his significant contributions to African history, research methods, and theory.

Headlines

Kisumu and Kericho erect monument in Sondu to signify end of border tensions

Reflecting on past conflicts, Nyong’o recounted witnessing the pain and suffering caused by border tensions — not only along the Kisumu-Kericho and Kisumu-Nandi boundaries but also in other parts of the county.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 21 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, has announced the resolution of long-standing border disputes between Kisumu and Kericho counties.

Nyong’o emphasized the significance of the milestone, proposing the erection of a monumental plaque in Sondu — a region that has frequently been at the center of the conflicts.“We chose dialogue over division,” said Nyong’o.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Through partnership with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), community elders, and leaders from both counties, we have made tangible progress. We chose to sit down, listen to one another, and find common ground,” said the Kisumu Governor.

Nyingo made the remarks during the commemoration of the International Day of Peace, held in Kisumu.

He noted that the occasion symbolizes a shared journey — the challenges overcome and the unwavering commitment to building a future rooted in harmony.

Reflecting on past conflicts, Nyong’o recounted witnessing the pain and suffering caused by border tensions — not only along the Kisumu-Kericho and Kisumu-Nandi boundaries but also in other parts of the county.

He called for a national resolution to such disputes.

“We cannot build a truly cohesive nation on the shaky foundation of unclear boundaries, which are too often exploited for political purposes,” he said.

The Kisumu Governor added; “Peaceful co-existence and the unlocking of our border communities’ development potential depend entirely on our courage to resolve these matters once and for all.”

Governor Nyong’o also stressed the importance of laying a strong foundation for Kenya’s future by meaningfully involving young people in national dialogue and peacebuilding efforts.

“They are not just the inheritors of our peace — or our conflicts — but essential partners in shaping a more just and stable society. Their energy, their innovation, and their impatience with old grievances are exactly the assets we need to break the cycles of violence,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Govt probing reports of Kenyan held as Prisoner of War in Ukraine

We are keenly following information on three or four Kenyans allegedly trafficked to Russia and currently held as POWs by Ukraine. We shall provide...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Kakamega Minority leader Ndakwe upsets Injendi’s son, Ryan to clinch UDA ticket for Malava By-election

Ndakwa clinched the UDA nomination after garnering 6,477 votes in the primaries held yesterday.

10 hours ago

County News

Governor Nyong’o, NCIC boss Kobia Slam UN, U.S. Over Inaction in Gaza bloodshed

The Governor criticized the United Nations and other international organizations tasked with promoting peace, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the atrocities...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua calls out President Ruto’s irony on tribalism

MACHAKOS, Kenya Sept 20 – Democratic Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto over what he perceives as a disrespectful attitude...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto implores on clergy intervention after Ukambani leaders rejected development agenda

President Ruto said even though some leaders in Ukambani had initially pointed out that they were not interested in housing and fresh produce markets,...

1 day ago

Headlines

Governor Arati now declares support for Matiang’i’s 2027 Presidential

However, the Governor clarified that he is currently working with the National Government purely to ensure development projects are delivered to Kisii County.

1 day ago

Headlines

Matiang’i Credits God for Acquittal in Contempt of Court Case

KISII, Kenya Sept 20 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has attributed is acquittal over contempt of court charges to divine intervention. The...

1 day ago

Headlines

MP Rosa Buyu links Kisumu gangs to political funding ahead of 2027 polls

Buyu lifted the lid on the growing influence of goons allegedly funded by politicians, warning that the trend, if left unchecked, could spiral into...

1 day ago