Kisii Leaders Question Need for Multiple Delegations to State House

Marani MCA Dennis Ombachi and Kiogoro MCA Walter Mochache said they had already raised key projects with the President, including the Suneka Airstrip, a cancer center, and a bypass, which remain unaddressed.

Published

Kisii, Kenya Sept 11 – Some Kisii MCAs have criticized their colleagues for making repeated visits to State House, questioning the need for multiple delegations with the same proposals.

“We wished our colleagues well as they travelled ,we hope this time the president will implement these projects,” he said

Ombachi said during the new year celebrations at Kisii state lodge, they presented similar proposals to the president adding it’s not fair for the community to make several trips to statehouse to remind the president on his promises.

“Nobody is going to ask for accountability from the governor and his visit to the statehouse but his achievements for the past five years in office,” Said Ombachi.

As we speak, nothing has been done and we are here to say enough is enough and we are not going to be intimidated by anybody, ” said Karen Magara.

Mochache noted they are aligning to support Matiang’I and called upon Kenyans to register in large numbers as voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He further said those who travelled to the house on the hill betrayed the community now that Dr. Fred Matiang’I has already declared an interest in the presidency

