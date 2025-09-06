Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii leaders drum up support for SHA registration, say they’ll work with govt of the day

Published

KISII, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gusii leaders allied to the broad-based government have asked the Kisii community to register for the Social Health Authority(SHA) in order to be covered under the universal health insurance scheme when seeking treatment and other services from hospitals.

Speaking at Riana ward Kisii county during the last mile connectivity of electricity in this ward, the political leaders educated the villagers the importance of SHA asking them to register or pay-off-pocket when seeking medical services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Led by South Mugirango MP Syllvenus Osoro, the law makers said contributions are made on income-based and those with low income contribute less and those with high income contribute more adding opposition leaders fighting SHA ae cartels who drained the NHIF and they won’t allow it happen for SHA.

“We want to put development a head of politics and that’s why all our leaders including our governor Simba Arati we have decided to work together and bring development to our people,” Osoro said.

MP Osoro said they are working towards development adding they are supporting the government in fighting corruption and cartels that are involved in SHA.

Osoro warned MPs that came out to defend hospitals that were mentioned in the SHA saga saying they will not convince even ten MPs in their impeachment motion against CS Adan Duale.

“Let’s continue registering with SHA, we have leaders who tell us not to register with SHA and their communities have registered so many people, we should be wise and stop listening to them,” he added.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda on his side asked the community to work with the government and bring development home.

“SHA is very important to our people and those fighting it are cartels from the NHIF, I have witnessed my people benefit from SHA to end contributions for medical services.” He added.

He further added SHA has registered so many people compared to NHIF and those fighting it should be termed as enemy of progress.

The county MP Dorice Aburi said, she decided to work with the government of the day in order to get development and match those leaders who are in government.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

32,000 schools have complied with fresh enrollment data directive: PS Bitok

The number of compliant schools is expected to rise by next week as Education officials work throughout the weekend to verify submitted data.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Legal fraternity commemorates lives of departed senior counsel

The late Senior Counsel Simani Sangale, Kenneth Alison Fraser and Judy Thongori were honoured for the contributions they made to the legal profession.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical Services PS Oluga Urges Counties, Treasury to Safeguard UHC Workforce

A recent audit confirmed most deployments but also flagged documentation gaps, payroll discrepancies, and cases of questionable qualifications.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Kenya to Strengthen Ties with Algeria in Trade, Education

Kindiki said North African country remains a strong partner noting the increasing trade and the rising number of Kenyans in the country.

2 hours ago
Raila has been accused of playing politics of betrayal Raila has been accused of playing politics of betrayal

Kenya

Raila’s fall from democracy’s defender to betrayal politics

Raila Odinga once stood as the fearless defender of democracy. Today, critics say he has become the protector of disgraced leaders after rescuing Sakaja.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 Suspects Arrested in Nairobi CBD Crackdown Following Increased Crime

The crackdown follows rising alarm over incidents of crime in the city centre, widely shared on social media, with residents reporting cases of muggings,...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Tourism Rebranding Taskforce led by Mary-Ann Musangi inaugurated

Chaired by HACO Industries Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi, the team will assess Kenya’s global image, benchmark against top destinations, and craft a modern brand...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals give 14-day go-slow notice over unpaid SHA dues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Private hospitals have issued a 14-day go-slow notice to the government, demanding the immediate settlement of Sh33 billion owed...

20 hours ago