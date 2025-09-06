Kisii leaders drum up support for SHA registration, say they’ll work with govt of the day

KISII, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gusii leaders allied to the broad-based government have asked the Kisii community to register for the Social Health Authority(SHA) in order to be covered under the universal health insurance scheme when seeking treatment and other services from hospitals.

Speaking at Riana ward Kisii county during the last mile connectivity of electricity in this ward, the political leaders educated the villagers the importance of SHA asking them to register or pay-off-pocket when seeking medical services.

Led by South Mugirango MP Syllvenus Osoro, the law makers said contributions are made on income-based and those with low income contribute less and those with high income contribute more adding opposition leaders fighting SHA ae cartels who drained the NHIF and they won’t allow it happen for SHA.

“We want to put development a head of politics and that’s why all our leaders including our governor Simba Arati we have decided to work together and bring development to our people,” Osoro said.

MP Osoro said they are working towards development adding they are supporting the government in fighting corruption and cartels that are involved in SHA.

Osoro warned MPs that came out to defend hospitals that were mentioned in the SHA saga saying they will not convince even ten MPs in their impeachment motion against CS Adan Duale.

“Let’s continue registering with SHA, we have leaders who tell us not to register with SHA and their communities have registered so many people, we should be wise and stop listening to them,” he added.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda on his side asked the community to work with the government and bring development home.

“SHA is very important to our people and those fighting it are cartels from the NHIF, I have witnessed my people benefit from SHA to end contributions for medical services.” He added.

He further added SHA has registered so many people compared to NHIF and those fighting it should be termed as enemy of progress.

The county MP Dorice Aburi said, she decided to work with the government of the day in order to get development and match those leaders who are in government.