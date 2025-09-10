Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Kisii County Assembly official charged for forging documents to secure employment

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the accused altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the falsified certificate to procure a National Identity Card reflecting the amended details.

Published

KISII, Kenya Sept 10 – Administrative Officer at the Kisii County Assembly, has denied allegations of using forged documents to secure employment.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the accused altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the falsified certificate to procure a National Identity Card reflecting the amended details.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“He is also accused of forging a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, and a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) card to match the falsified identity, which he subsequently submitted to the Kisii County Assembly as part of his employment records,” the EACC said in a statement.

The Kisii Anti-Corruption Court released the suspect on a bond of Kes150,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or alternatively, a cash bail of Sh70,000.

He will now face one count of deceiving principal contrary to Section 41(2) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

He also faces an additional five counts of forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and five counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

The case has been set for a pre-trial conference on 25 September 2025.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM lines-up festivities to commemorate 20th anniversary

"This milestone is not only a commemoration of ODM's journey but also a reflection on the struggles, victories, and lessons that continue to shape...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua’s DCP quits Mbeere North race but remains in Malava contest

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the decision was informed by the need to build cordial relations with like-minded partners within the United Opposition...

3 hours ago

Headlines

ODM Elections Board urged to intervene and restore order in Nyando

Grassroots elections in Nyando were previously marred by disputes, which were later resolved.

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Governor Njuki angered by doctors deserting public hospitals for private practice

In a surprise visit to Chuka Level 5 Hospital, he found doctors absent and warned of disciplinary action. He ordered a circular to hold...

6 hours ago

FOOD INSECURITY

Kenya losing 40% of food produced each year, WRI report warns

The report shows that Kenya loses up to 36% of maize, 23% of potatoes, 34% of fish, and as much as 56% of fresh...

7 hours ago

crime

DCI seeks public help to apprehend suspect in lawyer Kyalo Mbobu fatal shooting

“Detectives from the Homicide Bureau, supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, carefully examined the scene and collected critical evidence essential to the...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Busts Sh16mn Counterfeit Alcohol Syndicate in Nyamira

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Sep 10 – In a high-stakes crackdown that underscores the government’s escalating war on illicit alcohol, the National Authority for the Campaign...

8 hours ago

crime

DCI denies harassing Human Rights Watch’s Otsieno Namwaya amid surveillance claims

In a statement on Tuesday, the DCI said it had “no involvement with Mr. Otsieno or his associates,” directly contradicting claims by HRW that...

10 hours ago