NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: No Region Needs Shares to Access Development

Kindiki said the government rejects any suggestion that Kenyans must belong to certain political camps or communities to access development.

Published

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, Sep 26 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared that Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda will reach every part of the country, warning that those advancing the shareholding theory in public resources have no place in the current administration.

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, during an Economic Empowerment Forum on Friday, Kindiki said the government rejects any suggestion that Kenyans must belong to certain political camps or communities to access development.

“Every Kenyan is entitled to development. This government is not for shareholders. Nobody will be denied roads, schools, electricity, or housing because of how they voted or where they come from,” he stated.

The DP stressed that the Kenya Kwanza administration has buried the politics of exclusion, saying the era where leaders divided the country along political lines in resource distribution is gone.

“Those who are still telling Kenyans that they need shares to benefit from development are misleading the public. Their politics is outdated. Taita Taveta will not lag behind because development is a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Kindiki outlined ongoing government projects in the county, including revival of the 66-kilometre Taveta-Njukini-Rombo-Ilasit Road connecting Taita Taveta and Kajiado Counties. The Sh8.4 billion road is expected to be completed by 2027. Another major project, the Taveta-Njukini-Mto Mwagodi Road, is also underway with presidential instructions for its acceleration.

Taita Taveta is further benefiting from affordable housing and modern market facilities. Markets in Taveta and Voi constituencies have been completed and are awaiting official opening, while more are planned for Voi and Wundanyi. Additionally, 800 affordable housing units worth Sh2.3 billion are being built in Wundanyi.

The DP also highlighted expansion of last-mile electricity connections, noting that Sh770 million has already been invested to power 8,500 households. The allocation will be raised to Sh1 billion to connect at least 10,000 homes.

Prof. Kindiki dismissed opposition leaders, saying they failed to deliver when they held powerful positions and are now clinging to divisive rhetoric.

“They sold tribal politics and a shareholders’ narrative. But Kenyans now know better. Our record is development for all, without discrimination,” he said.

