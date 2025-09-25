Kindiki Calls for Peace, Unity for Faster Development in Northeastern Region

THARAKA NITHI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders and residents of Northern Kenya to ensure sustained peace and unity in the region for enhanced development.

The DP encouraged them to foster cohesion and peaceful coexistence among local communities to continue reaping from the government’s development agenda.

He spoke on Thursday when he engaged over 1,500 grassroot leaders and opinion leaders from Isiolo County in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County.

“The President and I are working very hard to ensure we deal with divisions and look for ways to bring cohesion, unity and peace as we prepare for 2027 elections,” he stated.

He said Isiolo’s strength lies in its diversity of religions and ethnic groups, as he encouraged the communities to continue coexisting as brothers and sisters. He cautioned against allowing politics to compromise the peace they have enjoyed for generations.

“You have lived together like brothers and sisters for many years so don’t spoil that because of politics. Election time is coming. There will be winners and losers. Those who will not succeed this time will get another chance later. There is no need for conflict,” said the Deputy President.

Kindiki highlighted the government’s historic investment in road infrastructure across Northern Kenya, saying the region would no longer be left behind.

He revealed that more than 1,000 kilometers of new roads are under construction in the region, including the 750-kilometer corridor linking Isiolo, Mandera, Lamu, Wajir and Garissa counties.

“Isiolo County is a major beneficiary of the ongoing construction of the 100 billion shillings 750 kilometer Horn of Africa Gateway Road project running downstream through Mandera- Rhamu- Garre- Elwak-Kobo- Kotulo- Tarbaj- Wajir- Samatar- Modogashe- Garba Tula- Kula Mawe- Isiolo Town,” DP noted.

“We are working hard to deliver on that promise before the 2027 elections. This road will connect Mandera and Isiolo and the entire North Eastern region,” added Prof. Kindiki.

This transformational corridor will be supplemented by the ongoing construction of the Sh28 billion, 321 kilometer Lamu Port- Ishakani-Ijara- Garissa- Isiolo road, making Isiolo the intersection for major trade and investment opportunities.

Other ongoing key projects in Isiolo County are the Affordable Housing projects worth 1.3 billion shillings and last mile electricity connectivity projects worth 712 million shillings to connect 3,000 additional households.

A solar-diesel hybrid power plant is already complete at Merti, Isiolo South for stabilization of electricity supply in the County.

Garbatula Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Institute is shortly benefiting from an investment of 340 million shillings for student accommodation units while the Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC) Isiolo campus will be getting 780 units of student hostels at a cost of 378 million shillings.

Kindiki further pushed for increased SHA registration in the County, noting the low numbers so far.

He appealed to local leaders, elders and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to mobilize residents to register, noting that universal health care will cushion families from heavy medical bills.

“Registration of Taifa Care is low in Isiolo County at 59,000 against the target population of 268 residents, a paltry 21%. I urge Community Health Promoters, Village Elders, religious leaders and other influencers to promote speedy and universal registration into Taifa Care to promote the right to the best possible health care for all. Isiolo county is number 45 out of 47 Counties in SHA Registration” urged the Deputy President.

He assured the residents of Isiolo that the government is also addressing the insecurity menace in the county through the construction of 19 new masts using universal service funds given to telecommunication companies to enhance security and ease connectivity services.

“When I was at the Interior Ministry, one of the security challenges we experienced was because we had no telephone communications. We are now constructing 19 new masts, this will cover Isiolo County completely. This will be a big boost to security and expand businesses,” emphasized Prof. Kindiki.