Kindiki bashes opposition, intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North by election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has slammed the opposition for persistent empty rhetoric and promoting backward politics saying they have no development record to show Kenyans.

Speaking on Wednesday when he addressed over 4, 500 grassroots women in Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County, the DP called on residents not to fall to the cheap and retrogressive talk by the leading opposition figures.

“The opposition has nothing to offer. They have no roads, no schools, no hospitals, and no development to show. Let us focus on the government of the day because that is where development comes from,” he stated.

The DP outlined several ongoing development projects in the region including construction of roads, electricity expansion, new modern markets among others aimed at improving the lives of the locals.

“The Government has made tremendous progress in the implementation of development projects in Mbeere North Constituency, ranging from agricultural productivity programmes, construction of markets, job creation initiatives for the youth, rural electrification, water and roads projects,” he outlined.

At the same time, the Deputy President expressed confidence that the United Democratic Alliance will win Mbeere North by-election slated for November 27.

Prof. Kindiki said UDA’s candidate Leo Muriuki Muthende has garnered solid support all over the constituency adding he is the right person to replace former MP Geoffrey Ruku, now Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

“We are on progress and I believe this time round, God willing, we will win the seat,” DP stated.

He noted that eight other UDA candidates had sacrificed their ambitions in favour of Leo who has been handed the party’s ticket. He said he is the best candidate to complete the development programs initiated by the former lawmaker.

“We had eight other candidates who we all qualified but they have agreed to support our candidate Leo because they didn’t want to risk splitting the support and end up losing,” he said.

Kindiki also urged the women to continue supporting the government saying they will continue to reap big from its development agenda geared at improving their lives.

“You can bank on the support of women. Once they commit to a cause they will stick to it. They are the most loyal supporters of UDA and we remain strong here because of them,” he said.

At the same time, the Deputy President praised the women for their tireless contributions to the growth of local economies saying they are the engine of society.

“They run households and still find the energy to hustle in business, agricultural production and other activities just like everyone else. They keep promises and are dependable once they commit themselves to a course,” the DP stated.

Present were CS Ruku, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire among other leaders.