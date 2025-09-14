KFS dismisses Karura petition as misleading, says eCitizen revenue shift won’t affect jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has dismissed as false and misleading an online petition opposing the recent move to shift Karura Forest revenue collection to the government’s eCitizen platform.

The petition, spearheaded by the Friends of Karura Forest (FKF) and signed by over 5,000 people by Sunday morning, claims the decision could expose the forest to insecurity, land grabbing, and job losses, while reversing conservation gains made over the years.

It calls for a return to the previous arrangement where the Community Forest Association (CFA) directly collected gate charges and used the proceeds for forest management.

But KFS, in a quick rejoinder dismissed the claims, insisting that the change in revenue collection is in line with government policy and will not compromise conservation efforts.

“The decision to move revenue collection to the e-Citizen platform is informed by a Government directive. Gazette Notice No 16008 of 2022 directs all national government revenues received by national government entities be collected into the E-Citizen platform,” KFS said.

The agency assured the public that all other aspects of Karura’s co-management with the local community remain intact, as guided by the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016.

“Apart from changing the mode of revenue collection, all other aspects of joint co-management of Karura forest remain the same.”

Among its clarifications, KFS stated that Karura’s security is guaranteed through an electric fence and continuous patrols by forest rangers and community scouts.

On claims of looming job losses KFS labeled it “false and misleading,” clarifying that CFA employees are expected to continue with their normal duties.

Additionally, KFS termed the suggestions of possible land grabbing or encroachment as baseless, noting that legal reforms since 2007 have secured all gazetted forests.

KFS further accused the CFA leadership of misleading workers and the public, noting that despite instructions to boycott duties, visitors continue streaming into Karura for recreation.

“Despite efforts to spread false information to scare off visitors, the public has continued streaming into the forest to undertake various recreational activities,” KFS said, urging the public to disregard the petition and seek clarification from the agency on any concerns.

“Kenya Forest Service is committed to uphold high standards and to provide professional services within Karura forests to ensure it remains a premier urban green space.”

The Service reiterated its commitment to keeping Karura Forest a premier urban green space, open daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.