Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose case

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 – A woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” has pleaded guilty to selling the drugs that ultimately killed Friends actor Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty to five charges in Los Angeles on Wednesday, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or bodily injury.

The American-British dual-national originally faced nine criminal counts. Federal prosecutors called her Los Angeles home a “drug-selling emporium” and found dozens of vials of ketamine during a raid.

Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with an examination finding his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine.

The sentencing hearing for Sangha, who is being held in federal custody, has been set for 10 December in Los Angeles.

Sangha initially denied the charges but agreed to change her plea in August, just weeks before she had been due to stand trial.

She is one of five people – including medical doctors and the actor’s assistant – who US officials say supplied ketamine to Perry, exploiting his drug addiction for profit, and leading to his overdose death.

They include: Dr Salvador Plasencia and Dr Mark Chavez, two doctors who sold ketamine; Kenneth Iwamasa, who worked as Perry’s live-in assistant and both helped purchase and inject the actor with ketamine; and Eric Fleming, who sold ketamine he’d gotten from Sangha to Perry.

The four others have also agreed to plead guilty to charges in the case. They will be sentenced at different times in November and December.

Sangha faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in federal prison, according to the justice department.

Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

It can distort perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control.It is used as an injectable anaesthetic for humans and animals because it makes patients feel detached from their pain and environment.

The substance is supposed to be administered only by a physician, officials say, and patients who have taken the drug should be monitored by a professional because of its possible harmful effects.