DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy Graduates First Cadet Cohort

The first cohort of 57 Third Secretary cadets have graduated from Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Foreign Service Academy (FSA) has marked a historic milestone with the graduation of its first-ever cohort of 57 Third Secretary cadets.

The officers, drawn from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, successfully completed the Foundation Course in Foreign Policy and Diplomacy, making them the first group to go through the Academy’s structured training curriculum.

“The course, which is the entry level of the four-tier Foreign Service Academy Training Curriculum, is designed to prepare officers for the demands of international diplomacy by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and tools to navigate the complexities of global governance in the 21st century,” the State Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Acting Director-General of the Academy, Ambassador Patrick Wamoto, described the graduation as a major step forward in strengthening Kenya’s Foreign Service.

He said the structured programme will ensure that the country’s diplomats are not only well prepared but also capable of defending and advancing Kenya’s interests abroad.

 Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roselyn Njogu, congratulated the graduands and urged them to embrace their roles with commitment and a sense of national duty.

She reminded them that the future of Kenya’s global standing and diaspora engagement lay in their hands and challenged them to uphold professionalism and integrity in their service.

Foreign Service Academy Chairman, Patrick Maluki, lauded the Institute’s progress and called on the graduands to give Kenya greater visibility on the global stage.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the graduation is expected to boost the Ministry’s capacity in advancing Kenya’s foreign policy priorities, particularly in strengthening diplomatic presence and deepening engagement with Kenyans in the diaspora.

