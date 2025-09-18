Kenya’s creative stars commence cultural exchange tour in China

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Kenya’s soft power will take centre stage in China this week as media personality and influencer Betty Kyallo, and comedians Mulamwah, Terence Creative, and MC Jessy embark on a cultural exchange tour.

The initiative, announced by the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, will take the four through Hunan and Fujian provinces from September 15 to 23.

The program is designed to showcase China’s culture, breathtaking landscapes, and development milestones, while giving Kenyan creators space to share their own stories abroad.

The trip reflects a new wave of cultural diplomacy—one driven not only by officials and diplomats but also by digital creators whose voices resonate strongly with young audiences.

By blending Kenyan humour, lifestyle storytelling, and stagecraft with immersive experiences in China, the exchange seeks to strengthen people-to-people ties beyond traditional state-led initiatives.

Kyallo, celebrated for her lifestyle and travel content, expressed her excitement ahead of the tour terming it as phenomenal.

“I’m looking forward to this phenomenal adventure in China. I can’t wait to make memories, explore, and discover,” she said.

Hunan and Fujian provide fitting backdrops for the exchange: Hunan, the birthplace of Mao Zedong, is famed for its dramatic landscapes, while Fujian blends ancient coastal heritage with modern trade and technology hubs.

For China, the program is part of a broader effort to engage Kenya’s vibrant influencer culture, leveraging creators to tell authentic stories of the country to the world.

As the tour unfolds, Kenyan audiences will be able to follow every step through the influencers’ social media feeds—making cultural diplomacy as immediate and interactive as a trending story.