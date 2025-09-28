Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prof Arthur Obel/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan scientist behind controversial Pearl Omega HIV drug passes on

Prof Obel was among Kenya’s most prominent medical researchers in the 1990s and early 2000s, remembered for his controversial but groundbreaking attempts to develop locally produced HIV treatments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Renowned HIV/AIDS researcher Arthur Obel, a pioneer in Kenya’s early fight against the virus, has died.

His death was confirmed Saturday night by Senator Boni Khalwale, who paid tribute to him as both a mentor and a friend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“RIP Prof Arthur Obel. My teacher, my friend,” Khalwale wrote on social media, sparking an outpouring of condolences from Kenyans and the scientific community.

Prof Obel was among Kenya’s most prominent medical researchers in the 1990s and early 2000s, remembered for his controversial but groundbreaking attempts to develop locally produced HIV treatments.

He spearheaded several projects aimed at finding affordable solutions to the epidemic at a time when imported antiretroviral drugs were out of reach for many patients.

In the early 1990s, Obel announced the development of Pearl Omega, a drug he claimed could treat HIV/AIDS.

At the time, Kenya was grappling with a rapidly escalating epidemic, with thousands dying every year and treatment options scarce. The government initially backed the drug, hopeful that a homegrown solution had been found.

However, subsequent trials showed little evidence of effectiveness, and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the drug did not meet international medical standards.

Despite the setback, Obel remained a respected figure in medical circles, remembered for his bold efforts to provide answers during one of Kenya’s darkest health crises.

Other local researchers, including Dr Davy Koech, also attempted to develop treatments such as Kemron, which similarly faltered after raising initial hope.

It was not until 1999, when the late President Daniel arap Moi declared HIV/AIDS a national disaster, that Kenya mobilized a coordinated response.

Moi’s proclamation ushered in the creation of institutions such as the National AIDS Control Council (NACC), the establishment of voluntary counselling and testing (VCT) centres, and the roll-out of antiretroviral therapy (ART) programmes that dramatically reduced mortality.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to list all inmates on SHA by year end to tackle disease burden in prisons

Beacco said the high number of inmates jailed for sexual offences has fueled overcrowding and created health challenges within the prison system.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto launches second phase of initiative to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy

The threats dubbed "The Triple Threat"are on the rise especially among the under age in different parts of the country.

September 12, 2025

County News

First Lady launches second phase of campaign against HIV, GBV, and Teen Pregnancy

The First lady noted that HIV prevalence is escalating at an alarming rate with over 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV translating to 3...

September 11, 2025

Capital Health

WHO recommends twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention

LEN now joins other WHO-recommended PrEP options—such as daily oral PrEP, injectable cabotegravir, and the dapivirine vaginal ring—as part of a growing arsenal of...

July 15, 2025

Capital Health

CS Duale, UNAIDS hold talks on strengthening Kenya’s HIV response

The partnership supports countries with technical expertise and works to enhance health and social systems.

May 12, 2025

Africa

Nigeria and Kenya among nations running out of HIV drugs – WHO

Kenya has the seventh-largest number of people living with HIV in the world, at around 1.4 million, according to WHO data.

March 18, 2025

Capital Health

Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to HIV Treatment Amid Global Funding Cuts

President Donald Trump announced pulling the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the suspension of global health aid, including funding from the...

January 29, 2025

Capital Health

Counties miss <5pc mother-to-child transmission rate validation target

The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) made the assessemnt in a report published on Monday which also reveal that five counties reported rates...

December 3, 2024