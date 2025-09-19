Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti as Search for Missing Colleague Continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – A Kenyan police officer serving in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti has been killed, bringing to two the number of officers who have died since deployment began. Another officer remains missing in action.

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge confirmed the deaths, describing the fallen officers as heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The first casualty, identified as Constable Ketwai, was killed during an exchange of fire with criminal gangs earlier this year.

“We did a very honorable send-off for him, and he will always be remembered as our hero. He has since been awarded a medal posthumously because he is part and parcel of this mission,” said Otunge.

The second officer died about a week and a half ago in a road accident as Kenyan forces were returning from Kenscoff, a mountainous region south of Port-au-Prince.

“As of today, we are preparing to repatriate his body back to Kenya. He too remains our hero because he died in the line of duty,” the commander said.

Meanwhile, one officer remains unaccounted for, with security teams intensifying efforts to locate him. “We have put all mechanisms in place to ensure that we get our officer back,” Otunge added.

Despite the losses, Otunge said the Haiti mission has been a success, crediting Kenyan officers for restoring a degree of stability to Port-au-Prince.

“We have managed to drive gangs out of the streets, capture key areas like the airport and seaport, and ensure that most schools and hospitals are now open. Roads once closed by gangs are open, and citizens are conducting their business freely,” he told reporters in the Haitian capital.

The commander, however, acknowledged challenges, pointing to gaps in funding and equipment, and appealed for additional support from international partners.

Kenyan Ambassador to Haiti Noor Gabow lauded the contingent’s performance, saying the mission was not only about restoring order but also about promoting and protecting Kenya’s interests abroad.

“Kenya has a rich history in peacekeeping, and so far our forces under MSS have performed extremely well,” he said.

Kenya deployed 1,000 elite police officers to Haiti in June under the MSS mission, responding to an urgent international call to stabilize the Caribbean nation. The force is tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in reclaiming neighborhoods dominated by gangs, securing key infrastructure, and protecting civilians.