Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti as Search for Missing Colleague Continues

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge confirmed the deaths, describing the fallen officers as heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – A Kenyan police officer serving in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti has been killed, bringing to two the number of officers who have died since deployment began. Another officer remains missing in action.

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge confirmed the deaths, describing the fallen officers as heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The first casualty, identified as Constable Ketwai, was killed during an exchange of fire with criminal gangs earlier this year.

“We did a very honorable send-off for him, and he will always be remembered as our hero. He has since been awarded a medal posthumously because he is part and parcel of this mission,” said Otunge.

The second officer died about a week and a half ago in a road accident as Kenyan forces were returning from Kenscoff, a mountainous region south of Port-au-Prince.

“As of today, we are preparing to repatriate his body back to Kenya. He too remains our hero because he died in the line of duty,” the commander said.

Meanwhile, one officer remains unaccounted for, with security teams intensifying efforts to locate him. “We have put all mechanisms in place to ensure that we get our officer back,” Otunge added.

Despite the losses, Otunge said the Haiti mission has been a success, crediting Kenyan officers for restoring a degree of stability to Port-au-Prince.

“We have managed to drive gangs out of the streets, capture key areas like the airport and seaport, and ensure that most schools and hospitals are now open. Roads once closed by gangs are open, and citizens are conducting their business freely,” he told reporters in the Haitian capital.

The commander, however, acknowledged challenges, pointing to gaps in funding and equipment, and appealed for additional support from international partners.

Kenyan Ambassador to Haiti Noor Gabow lauded the contingent’s performance, saying the mission was not only about restoring order but also about promoting and protecting Kenya’s interests abroad.

“Kenya has a rich history in peacekeeping, and so far our forces under MSS have performed extremely well,” he said.

Kenya deployed 1,000 elite police officers to Haiti in June under the MSS mission, responding to an urgent international call to stabilize the Caribbean nation. The force is tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in reclaiming neighborhoods dominated by gangs, securing key infrastructure, and protecting civilians.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Wins Big as Court Backs Orderly Growth for Nairobi Skyline

The court acknowledged the county’s ongoing use of the 2021 Development Control Policy as a guide and gave City Hall six months to finalize,...

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Determined to Ensure SHA Coverage for Needy Kenyans: DP Kindiki

Kindiki welcomed the decision to pay monthly contributions for over 1.5 million needy Kenyans.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto unveils SHA cover for 2.2mn Kenyans unable to afford premiums

The head of state indicated that primary care under the Sh4.4 billion program will include consultations, blood pressure checks, weighing, sugar level tests, and...

3 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya-led mission in Haiti hail progress, urges global support

Addressing the media in Port-au-Prince, the commander said they have successfully recaptured key areas such as the airport and seaport, and that most schools...

3 hours ago

World

Senate summons Sakaja over status of ECDE and TVET institutions in Nairobi

The Governor, who had been expected to brief Senators on the progress and challenges facing ECDE and VTC programmes in Nairobi, cancelled his appearance...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oluga rallies investors to back local drug manufacturing as Kenya eyes continental hub status

Speaking at a high-level breakfast meeting organised by Kenya Vision 2030 in partnership with Dalberg, Dr Oluga outlined Kenya’s ambition to build a robust...

7 hours ago

World

Orengo calls for investigation and lifestyle audits as employment scandal hits Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya Sept 18 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for comprehensive investigations into the county’s recent employment scandal, which saw more than 380...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Eric Omondi, Babu Owino among 50 nominees Strategic Business & Leadership Awards 2025

Speaking during the launch of the SBLA 2025, Samuel Njari, CEO of Strategic Nest Corporation, emphasized that the awards are based on tangible contributions...

15 hours ago