Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan_E-passport

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan passport slips to position 69 globally: Henley Passport Index

The 2025 ranking places Kenya alongside The Gambia, even as it retains its position as the most powerful passport in East Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – Kenya’s passport has lost ground in the latest Henley Passport Index, slipping to 69th place globally with access to 71 destinations without a prior visa, down from 76 destinations last year. 

The 2025 ranking places Kenya alongside The Gambia, even as it retains its position as the most powerful passport in East Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In 2024, Kenya had climbed six places to reach 67th position, but the latest index shows a reversal. Neighbours Tanzania (70th with 70 destinations), Uganda (71st with 67 destinations), and Rwanda (73rd with 63 destinations) remain behind Kenya, underscoring its regional dominance despite the global slide.

The setback comes after Nairobi’s sweeping reforms, including the January 2024 decision to scrap visas for most foreign visitors in favour of an Electronic Travel Authorization system. 

President William Ruto said the move was anchored on bolstering regional integration and promote tourism growth across the continent.

“We are having a conversation as Kenyans because it is unfair to ask anybody coming home for visas,” he said in the run up to the easing of visa rules in 2023.

“In a few months, we are seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement for travelling to Kenya.”

While the move has boosted tourism and investment flows, Kenyan citizens continue to face restrictions abroad, largely because of a lack of reciprocal visa waiver agreements.

Regionally, Tanzania is ranked alongside Kenya at 70th place with the same visa-free score of 70, while Uganda trails at 72nd with 67 destinations. 

Rwanda is further behind at 75th, offering access to just 63 destinations. 

On the global stage, Singapore and South Korea lead with access to 192 destinations.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto calls on Sudan warring parties to consider needs of Sudanese people above all other interests

President Ruto said Kenya remains committed to supporting regional and international peace efforts.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Gachagua’s State House Visits’ remarks, says within mandate

His remarks came after Gachagua accused him of using State House forums as avenues for illicit dealings under the guise of mobilization.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto vows sustained crackdown on SHA fraudsters

Ruto pointed to recent cases of fraudulent billing in public and private facilities, saying the schemes were siphoning resources meant for patients.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers to get 20pc allocation of all Affordable Housing units: President Ruto

The head of state made the remarks when he hosted over 10,000 teachers at State House on Saturday.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No County will be Marginalised by Govt, DP Kindiki Assures

Kindiki said the government will serve all Kenyans equally without discriminating against any area .

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya unveils $2bn tea plan as China opens its market with zero tariff – China Daily

President William Ruto has unveiled an ambitious plan to triple the country’s tea earnings to over $2 billion by 2027, backed by new trade...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Says Record 70mn Bag Maize Harvest to Boost Food Security

Officials say the bumper output will allow the restocking of the National Strategic Food Reserve and stabilize staple food markets.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers’ welfare tops agenda as 10,000 delegates head to State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The welfare of teachers and the future of education reforms will dominate discussions when President William Ruto hosts 10,000...

5 hours ago