Kenyan passport slips to position 69 globally: Henley Passport Index

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – Kenya’s passport has lost ground in the latest Henley Passport Index, slipping to 69th place globally with access to 71 destinations without a prior visa, down from 76 destinations last year.

The 2025 ranking places Kenya alongside The Gambia, even as it retains its position as the most powerful passport in East Africa.

In 2024, Kenya had climbed six places to reach 67th position, but the latest index shows a reversal. Neighbours Tanzania (70th with 70 destinations), Uganda (71st with 67 destinations), and Rwanda (73rd with 63 destinations) remain behind Kenya, underscoring its regional dominance despite the global slide.

The setback comes after Nairobi’s sweeping reforms, including the January 2024 decision to scrap visas for most foreign visitors in favour of an Electronic Travel Authorization system.

President William Ruto said the move was anchored on bolstering regional integration and promote tourism growth across the continent.

“We are having a conversation as Kenyans because it is unfair to ask anybody coming home for visas,” he said in the run up to the easing of visa rules in 2023.

“In a few months, we are seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement for travelling to Kenya.”

While the move has boosted tourism and investment flows, Kenyan citizens continue to face restrictions abroad, largely because of a lack of reciprocal visa waiver agreements.

Regionally, Tanzania is ranked alongside Kenya at 70th place with the same visa-free score of 70, while Uganda trails at 72nd with 67 destinations.

Rwanda is further behind at 75th, offering access to just 63 destinations.

On the global stage, Singapore and South Korea lead with access to 192 destinations.