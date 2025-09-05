Kenya to launch groundbreaking astro tourism experience in Samburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Kenya is set to host the first dedicated Astro-tourism experience in Samburu County on Sunday as part of the initiative to diversify tourism offering.

The launch coincides with a total lunar eclipse dubbed “blood moon” that will start at 8:30pm and last for 82 minutes.

The pioneering initiative seeks to position Kenya as a leading destination for astronomy enthusiasts and adventure travellers worldwide.

This will leverage the country’s exceptional natural advantages to unlock new and sustainable tourism opportunities.

Astro-tourism is an emerging niche market that combines stargazing, astronomy education and the experience of pristine night skies.

With minimal light pollution, clear equatorial skies, and unique landscapes, Samburu presents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Kenya’s celestial wonders.

The new Astro-tourism product will include guided night sky tours, astrophotography expeditions, educational workshops, and starlit camp experiences, all designed to immerse visitors in the marvels of the cosmos.

Situated near the equator, Kenya offers nearly equal night-day hours year-round, giving visitors more consistent viewing opportunities of stars, planets, and celestial events.

Samburu’s remote and protected environment ensures some of the darkest skies in Africa, ideal for clear views of the Milky Way, constellations and meteor showers.

The project will integrate the indigenous astronomical knowledge of Samburu communities, offering visitors a unique cultural perspective on the stars.

Visitors can combine night sky explorations with daytime wildlife safaris and nature walks to enrich their overall experience.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano will lead participants including international visitors in the event set to take place at Sopa lodge in Samburu National Reserve.

The launch of Astro-tourism experience will drive tourism to new and less-explored regions like Samburu thereby expanding Kenya’s tourism footprint beyond traditional safari circuits.

This diversification is also expected to create new jobs for local guides, hospitality workers, and artisans, promote community-led tourism projects that preserve cultural heritage, stimulate investment in infrastructure and environmental conservation and boost Kenya’s appeal in the high-value niche markets of eco-tourists and astronomy enthusiasts.

Other locations where watching of the blood moon spectacle starting 8:30pm on Sunday the 7thof September 2025 will take place include Waterfront in Karen, Nairobi, The Landing in Nanyuki, Ileret Campus of Turkana Basin Institute and Fort Place Grill in Kabete, Kiambu County.

This Astro-tourism launch heralds an open invitation of global travellers, astronomers, and adventure seekers to experience the wonders of the skies from Kenya, situated as it is, in the heart of Africa.