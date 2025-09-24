Kenya to drive global ocean agenda as Ocean Conference host next year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — President William Ruto has confirmed Kenya’s readiness to host the 11th edition of the Our Ocean Conference in June 2026, marking the first time the high-profile global meeting will take place on African soil.

In a statement issued after meeting former US Secretary of State and conference founder John Kerry on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ruto hailed the event — themed “Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future” — as a “historic milestone.”

“This historic milestone, the first time the conference will [be] held on African soil, offers our continent the chance to shape the global ocean agenda for the next decade,” Ruto said.

“Kenya is keen on protecting its oceans and harnessing blue resources responsibly for sustainable growth.”

Ruto added that Kenya will use the forum to showcase Africa’s leadership in ocean action, rallying nations and partners to protect marine ecosystems, expand the blue economy, and secure prosperity for future generations.

Ocean sustainability

Launched in 2014 by Kerry and the US Department of State, the Our Ocean Conference has become one of the world’s most influential platforms on ocean sustainability.

It brings together governments, businesses, civil society, and academia to address challenges in six key areas: marine protected areas, sustainable blue economy, climate change, maritime security, sustainable fisheries, and marine pollution.

Over the past decade, the forum has generated more than 2,600 commitments valued at over $160 billion, significantly boosting international efforts to safeguard marine resources.

In April, Tom Pickerell, Head of the Ocean Panel Secretariat and Global Director of the World Resources Institute’s Ocean Program, welcomed Kenya’s selection, calling the country a long-standing leader in ocean policy.

“Kenya has long been an advocate and leader on ocean issues — as an active member of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, the host of UNEP, and a pioneer in ambitious policies to tackle plastic pollution and foster a sustainable ocean economy,” Pickerell said.

“As the first Our Ocean Conference to [be] held in Africa, Kenya will have the opportunity to draw global attention to the region’s priorities and challenges — from ocean-climate resilience and sustainable fishing to maritime security, marine conservation, and pollution.”

The 2026 edition is expected to spotlight Africa’s ocean agenda while mobilizing new investments and partnerships to protect marine ecosystems and advance sustainable blue economies worldwide.