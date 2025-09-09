Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenya seeks Japan’s backing for Prof Phoebe Okowa’s candidacy at the International Court of Justice

Foreign Affairs PS Sing’Oei made the appeal during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Matsuura Hiroshi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Kenya has called on Japan to support the country’s candidate, Professor Phoebe Okowa, in the upcoming elections for judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei made the appeal on Monday during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Matsuura Hiroshi, where the two discussed avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation.

“Frank exchange with H.E. Matsuura Hiroshi, the Ambassador of Japan to Kenya this afternoon. Commended Japan on hosting a very successful TICAD 9 Summit and expressed Kenya’s commitment to deepening her cooperation with Japan across a range of areas including trade and investment, maritime security and defense cooperation and on support for fair and equitable multilateralism,” Sing’Oei said in a statement.

“Called for Japan’s support for Kenya’s candidacy in the International Court of Justice, Prof Phoebe Okowa.”

Kenya formally nominated Prof. Okowa for election as an ICJ judge on February 27, 2025, with the announcement communicated through Kenya’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The nomination was registered with the Permanent Court of Arbitration and circulated to the UN Mission of Djibouti, which coordinates Eastern Africa’s representation at the UN.

Prof. Okowa will be among candidates contesting one of the ICJ seats up for election in 2026 during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

 If successful, she will assume office on February 6, 2027, serving a nine-year term as one of 15 judges of the Court, which sits at The Hague in the Netherlands.

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN, tasked with settling legal disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on questions of international law.

Its jurisdiction covers boundary disputes, treaty interpretations, and issues of state responsibility, making it one of the most influential international legal bodies.

Born on January 1, 1965, in Kericho, Kenya, Prof. Okowa is an accomplished scholar and practitioner of public international law. She currently serves as Professor of Public International Law and Director of Graduate Studies at Queen Mary University of London.

If elected, Prof. Okowa would become the first Kenyan woman to sit on the ICJ bench.

