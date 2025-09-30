Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mudavadi confirmed that a Kenyan delegation is currently in Beijing negotiating preferential trade arrangements with the Chinese government under the FOCAC framework/MFDA

DIPLOMACY

Kenya roots for FOCAC as vital framework for predictable, reliable trade

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Mudavadi said Africa must reduce its dependence on aid and embrace trade-based partnerships.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the importance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), describing it as a vital framework for predictable and reliable trade at a time of growing global market volatility.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Mudavadi said Africa must reduce its dependence on aid and embrace trade-based partnerships.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is critical for us, critical for Africa, bearing in mind that we are seeing a lot of volatility in the trading arena,” Mudavadi said.

“Africa requires predictable, reliable, and consistent trade arrangements with its partners. The message is that we must move away from aid dependency as a continent.”

He confirmed that a Kenyan delegation is currently in Beijing negotiating preferential trade arrangements with the Chinese government under the FOCAC framework.

If successful, Kenya could soon benefit from China’s pledge to grant zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries.

Mudavadi said the preferential access would boost Kenya’s exports and strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), calling the offer “extremely timely” and urging other African nations to seize the opportunity.

“I encourage other African countries to take advantage of it within the FOCAC framework so that we can create predictable, reliable, and consistent trade arrangements with all our partners,” he said.

He also highlighted Kenya’s infrastructure priorities under its cooperation with China, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba, as well as the expansion of key highways to improve regional connectivity and trade efficiency.

On the global stage, Mudavadi stressed the importance of multilateralism, warning that weakening international cooperation would jeopardize efforts to resolve conflicts and manage economic disruptions.

“The absence of multilateralism is dangerous for humanity. Consolidating and strengthening it remains essential,” he said, reaffirming Kenya’s alignment with China on the issue.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan also addressed the gathering, recalling President William Ruto’s state visit to China in April, during which 20 cooperation agreements were signed and the two countries agreed to elevate their ties into a “China–Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.”

She noted that 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of FOCAC, which she said has advanced China-Africa ties to their “best in history.”

Guo reiterated China’s readiness to fast-track the implementation of zero-tariff measures so that “our peoples can benefit sooner from our cooperation.”

“No matter how the international landscape changes, China’s principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith toward Africa will never change,” she said.

“The original aspiration of China and Africa working hand in hand will never change.”

The event was attended by senior Kenyan government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from the private sector.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya urges UN to secure predictable funding for AUSSOM to preserve gains

Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stressed the urgent need to sustain AUSSOM by fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi hails UNGA Vice Chair role as proof of Kenya’s rising international stature

Speaking after chairing a session of the Assembly following its official opening, Mudavadi said Kenya’s role went beyond procedure, symbolizing its rising stature in...

6 days ago

Kenya

Kenya defends hiring of U.S. lobbying firm as strategic investment

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – The government has dismissed reports suggesting irregularities in its decision to hire a U.S.-based lobbying firm, saying the deal...

August 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Japan Confirms Sh22bn Samurai Financing for Kenya’s Vehicle Assembly and Energy Reforms

The announcement was made during the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

August 22, 2025

DIPLOMACY

MFA moves to calm Kinshasa over Goma Consul-General nomination

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the President’s nominations of envoys, including the Goma posting, do not amount to...

August 18, 2025

Headlines

Mudavadi rallies Malava women to elect trustworthy leader in November 27 by-election

Mudavadi said he will continue engaging different stakeholders from Western Kenya as he seeks to shape the political journey for the Mulembe nation.

August 9, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi advocates diplomatic efforts amid trade tariffs tiff with Tanzania

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration, Mudavadi noted that dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving regional disagreements.

August 8, 2025

Africa

Kenya to host joint EAC-SADC Co-Chairs’ meeting on DRC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators for the peace process.

July 29, 2025