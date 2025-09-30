Kenya roots for FOCAC as vital framework for predictable, reliable trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the importance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), describing it as a vital framework for predictable and reliable trade at a time of growing global market volatility.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Mudavadi said Africa must reduce its dependence on aid and embrace trade-based partnerships.

“This is critical for us, critical for Africa, bearing in mind that we are seeing a lot of volatility in the trading arena,” Mudavadi said.

“Africa requires predictable, reliable, and consistent trade arrangements with its partners. The message is that we must move away from aid dependency as a continent.”

He confirmed that a Kenyan delegation is currently in Beijing negotiating preferential trade arrangements with the Chinese government under the FOCAC framework.

If successful, Kenya could soon benefit from China’s pledge to grant zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries.

Mudavadi said the preferential access would boost Kenya’s exports and strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), calling the offer “extremely timely” and urging other African nations to seize the opportunity.

“I encourage other African countries to take advantage of it within the FOCAC framework so that we can create predictable, reliable, and consistent trade arrangements with all our partners,” he said.

He also highlighted Kenya’s infrastructure priorities under its cooperation with China, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba, as well as the expansion of key highways to improve regional connectivity and trade efficiency.

On the global stage, Mudavadi stressed the importance of multilateralism, warning that weakening international cooperation would jeopardize efforts to resolve conflicts and manage economic disruptions.

“The absence of multilateralism is dangerous for humanity. Consolidating and strengthening it remains essential,” he said, reaffirming Kenya’s alignment with China on the issue.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan also addressed the gathering, recalling President William Ruto’s state visit to China in April, during which 20 cooperation agreements were signed and the two countries agreed to elevate their ties into a “China–Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.”

She noted that 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of FOCAC, which she said has advanced China-Africa ties to their “best in history.”

Guo reiterated China’s readiness to fast-track the implementation of zero-tariff measures so that “our peoples can benefit sooner from our cooperation.”

“No matter how the international landscape changes, China’s principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith toward Africa will never change,” she said.

“The original aspiration of China and Africa working hand in hand will never change.”

The event was attended by senior Kenyan government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from the private sector.