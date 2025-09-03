Kenya, Nebraska Sign Landmark MoU to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Connect with us

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the President noted that the bilateral relationship between the two nations is anchored in robust trade frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and a growing strategic partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with the United States, highlighting key areas of collaboration including trade, defence, democratic values, and counter-terrorism.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the President noted that the bilateral relationship between the two nations is anchored in robust trade frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and a growing strategic partnership.

In a significant move to broaden Kenya’s engagement with the U.S., President Ruto announced that the government is enhancing ties with the State of Nebraska across multiple sectors.

These include diaspora engagement, student and apprenticeship training, skills and technology transfer, tourism, agriculture, and labour exchange.

The President made the remarks as he witnessed the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Kenya and the State of Nebraska.

The agreement was signed by Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu and Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

President Ruto described the agreement as a milestone in expanding opportunities for Kenyans abroad and strengthening people-to-people relations between Kenya and the United States.

"This collaboration will unlock new avenues for our youth and professionals, while deepening the bonds of friendship between our two peoples," he said.

