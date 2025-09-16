Kenya, Korea sign MoU on Nuclear Energy Research Cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Kenya and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen technical cooperation in nuclear energy research and development.

The agreement was signed on September 15 in Vienna, Austria, by Kenya Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) CEO Justus Wabuyabo and Han Gyu Joo, President of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI).

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and was witnessed by Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Science, Research, and Innovation.

NuPEA described the MoU as a “major milestone” in Kenya’s pursuit of a robust nuclear energy framework.

“It serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to developing a technically sound, safe, and sustainable nuclear programme,” the agency said.

At the heart of this initiative is the Kenya Nuclear Research Reactor (KNRR) project, which NuPEA is currently implementing.

The agency noted that the research reactor will be central to building local capacity in nuclear science, while also advancing Kenya’s participation in the global nuclear energy agenda.

“The KNRR is envisioned to be instrumental in advancing national priorities outlined in Kenya Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” NuPEA added.

The new MoU builds on earlier collaboration between NuPEA and KAERI, including a comprehensive feasibility study for the KNRR project.

In preparation, NuPEA has carried out stakeholder consultations, policy and strategy formulation, economic viability assessments, and detailed site investigations.

Officials said the agreement will deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in advancing Kenya’s nuclear power and research reactor programmes.

NuPEA and KAERI also reaffirmed their commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, underscoring the principles of transparency, accountability, and mutual benefit.