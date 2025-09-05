Kenya is safe despite reports of Jubaland forces in Mandera; CS Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has maintained that no foreign troops are operating in Mandera County, insisting that Kenya’s territorial integrity and national security remain intact.

Speaking during his 36th Jukwaa La Usalama tour in Kakamega on Friday, Murkomen assured Kenyans that there is “no cause for alarm,” warning politicians against using security matters to score political points.

“I want to once again reiterate that Kenya is safe and is under no threat whatsoever from any foreign force,” Murkomen said while responding to reports of Jubaland troops allegedly crossing into Mandera.

He emphasized that the only persistent danger facing the country is terrorism.

“The only constant threat we face is that of terrorist elements, particularly Al-Shabaab. Kenya is not fighting Somalia or any regional force from Somalia—we are fighting one enemy, which is Al-Shabaab,” he said.

Murkomen explained that cross-border challenges, such as civilians fleeing conflict in Somalia, are managed within established diplomatic frameworks.

“What we have always had from time to time are our neighbours running away from conflict to seek refuge, and there is a way of handling their return under established diplomatic protocols,” he said.

He clarified that no Somali soldiers—whether from Jubaland or the Federal Government—are authorized to operate on Kenyan soil.

“Our nation is very safe. Absolutely no one from another country has come to Kenya with the intention of fighting Kenyans or fighting Kenya,” he added.

The CS criticized leaders who have claimed Mandera is under foreign “occupation,” saying the term was being used recklessly.

“I have seen senior politicians, some who have even been vice presidents and security ministers, using the word ‘occupation.’ This is unfortunate. They know very well that occupation is a technical term which means a takeover. Nothing of the sort has happened,” he said, in reference to opposition figures Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Justin Muturi.

Murkomen warned that politicizing security issues undermines public confidence and could compromise ongoing operations.

“Politicization of security is not necessary. I know there are some who want to score cheap political benefits from it. This government will not engage in political ping-pong on matters of security,” he said.

Addressing reports of Jubaland troops occupying schools in Mandera, Murkomen said no institutions are under foreign control.

“I saw a section of the media report from schools in Mandera. Did you see foreign troops in those reports? Our country is safe, very safe, and I insist—very safe,” he posed.

He urged journalists to report responsibly, saying unverified claims could inflame tensions.

Murkomen’s remarks come amid heightened political pressure on the government to act.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif, and Senator Ali Roba have all called for the immediate withdrawal of Jubaland forces, warning their presence threatens Kenya’s sovereignty.

Residents of Border Point One village in Mandera have also staged protests, claiming that foreign troops displaced families and disrupted learning.

The CS maintained that Kenya’s security agencies—including the Defence Forces, National Police Service, and other units—remain fully in control of the situation.

“Everything we do is to secure Kenya’s territory, citizens, and property. Any issues involving refugees or cross-border incidents are managed through diplomatic channels. Our focus remains firmly on combating Al-Shabaab,” he said.