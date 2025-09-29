Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Editors Guild Appoints Linda Bach as New CEO, Succeeding Rosalia Omungo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has announced the appointment of Linda Bach, a former Standard Group editor, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 16, 2025.

Bach takes over from Rosalia Omungo, who has served as KEG’s CEO for the past eight years.

In a statement to members, KEG President Zubeidah Kananu praised Omungo’s leadership, describing her tenure as sterling and wishing her success in her next chapter.

“Linda brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, and we are confident that her leadership will drive the organisation forward,” Kananu said in the announcement.

Bach’s appointment requires her to step down from her position as Council Member, Print on KEG’s Executive Council.

In line with the Guild’s constitution, the council has appointed Andy Kagwa of Standard Group to take over that role.

Additionally, Millicent Awuor will now serve as chairperson of the Programmes Committee,replacing Bach.

