Kenya commits to conserve Mau Forest complex; the source of the Mara River

BUTIAMA Tanzania- The Government of Kenya has renewed its commitment to fully implement the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tanzania aimed at protecting and conserving the Mara River Basin.

Speaking during the 14th Mara Day celebrations, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Muuga, said the government remains dedicated to restoring the Mau Forest, the source of the Mara River.

“The government of Kenya is implementing a well-structured Mau Forest restoration programme,” said Muuga.

“This includes reclaiming illegally encroached land, reforesting with indigenous trees, and protecting wetlands and riparian zones.”

According to the CS, more than 21,600 hectares of forest land have already been reclaimed, with over 21 million indigenous tree seedlings planted.

He added that nursery facilities now have the capacity to produce over 4.8 million seedlings annually.

Muuga also highlighted the success of alternative livelihood programs such as dairy farming, beekeeping, and agroforestry, which have helped reduce pressure on forest resources by limiting forest grazing.

“These efforts are bearing fruit. We are already seeing increased water levels in local rivers as a direct result of the restoration,” he noted.

Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul, praised the progress made so far.

“The dedication invested in this program has not been in vain. The volume of water in the Mara River has grown, and communities are now benefiting economically from the river,” she said.

“We are committed to continued, sustainable management of this vital resource.”

Askul emphasized the importance of using ongoing research to inform policy decisions that will further protect the river.

Mara Regional Commissioner Col. Evans Mtambi also lauded the bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Tanzania in preserving the river.

He issued a stern warning to individuals polluting the river, saying enforcement would be strict.

“This river is our shared pride. We must all commit to preserving it. I commend both nations for the steps taken so far,” said Mtambi.

Prior to the celebrations, a scientific conference was held at the Mwalimu Nyerere University of Agriculture and Technology.

The forum brought together scientists, researchers, and conservation experts, who developed 11 key recommendations for both governments.

Among the proposals were the creation of a joint trans boundary program for regular water quality and quantity monitoring, and strengthened collaboration among stakeholders, including communities, scientists, ecologists, and financiers, to support citizen-led conservation efforts.