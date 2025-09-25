Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Kenya calls for stronger global action on oral health at UNGA side event

PS Oluga reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing the fight against NCDs through innovative, integrated, and equity-driven approaches.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Kenya has joined global leaders in calling for greater prioritization of oral health as a key part of the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) during a high-level roundtable and reception in New York.

The event, organized by Colgate-Palmolive, reviewed global progress in tackling oral diseases and discussed effective strategies to improve population health worldwide.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Representing the Government of Kenya, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing the fight against NCDs through innovative, integrated, and equity-driven approaches.

“Nearly half of the world’s population suffers from oral diseases, which are closely linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Oral health must therefore be elevated within the global NCD agenda,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Oluga outlined Kenya’s recent strides, including the National Oral Health Policy (2022–2030) and the National Oral Health Strategic Plan, both of which integrate oral health into broader health sector reforms.

He also highlighted the inclusion of an oral health module in the upcoming 2025 National STEP Survey, the integration of oral health into community health promoter training, and the success of Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has so far reached over 15 million Kenyan children.

The Principal Secretary urged stronger cross-sector collaboration, noting that oral health cuts across education, agriculture, environment, and finance, and called on the global community to adopt policies that recognize its strategic role in reducing the NCD burden.

Among those in attendance were Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation; Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children US; and Dr. Maria Ryan, Chief Clinical Officer at Colgate-Palmolive.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama at Milimani Law Courts as Wilson Mitumba Women’s group land file vanishes

Over 600 women, some elderly, who said they were evicted from plots at Westpark Estate near Wilson Airport in 2005, gathered at the court...

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges Kenyans to emulate Malawi’s election after Mutharika win

Gachagua said Malawians had reminded Africa that the ballot remains the most powerful tool of liberation.

36 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, France to co-host ‘Africa Forward’ Summit in Nairobi in May 2026

President Ruto said the summit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening multilateral cooperation to advance global goals.

43 minutes ago

Africa

Kenya, Ethiopia ink Defence Cooperation agreement to tackle regional security threats

KDF said the pact establishes a structured framework for more efficient, effective, and timely cooperation.

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

27 more illegal guns surrendered in Kerio Valley disarmament drive

The weapons were handed in through the cooperation of community members and local Peace Committees in Ketut, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon, Chesuman, Kaben, and Endo.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen issues stern warning on desecration of Kenyan Flag and National Symbols

Murkomen reminded Kenyans that the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act regulate the use of the country’s national symbols, including the flag, emblems, and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly roots for expedited extension of AGOA

Kagiri raised concerns that the current extension of AGOA granted in 2015 is set to expire in September 2025, warning of potential economic disruptions...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki bashes opposition, intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North by election

The DP called on residents not to fall to the cheap and retrogressive talk by the leading opposition figures.

2 hours ago