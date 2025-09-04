Connect with us

KeNHA reopens Nakuru–Eldoret Highway after sinkhole repairs

KeNHA confirmed that normal traffic flow has been restored at the affected section near the Eveready Roundabout.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has reopened the Nakuru-bound carriageway of the Nakuru–Eldoret (A8) Road after successfully repairing a sinkhole that had forced its closure on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, KeNHA confirmed that normal traffic flow has been restored at the affected section near the Eveready Roundabout and assured motorists that the highway is safe for use.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) seeks to notify the public that the Nakuru bound carriageway of the Nakuru – Eldoret (A8) Road has been opened and traffic flow restored,” KeNHA said.

“The Authority shall continue monitoring the behaviour of the product upstream of the road to ensure safety of all road users.”

The agency had temporarily closed the carriageway after a sinkhole appeared, raising safety concerns.

The closure lead to heavy traffic snarl-up along the busy highway.

