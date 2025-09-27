Connect with us

KeNHA commits Sh20mn for permanent removal of Kisumu’s killer roundabout

In its place, a central road median will be constructed to separate the dual carriageways.

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has allocated Ksh 20 million for the permanent removal of the demolished Coptic Roundabout along the Kakamega–Kisumu Road.

The roundabout was illegally demolished in August 2025 by unknown individuals following a tragic road accident that claimed twenty-seven lives.

KeNHA Nyanza Regional Director, Eng. Julius MacOdero, confirmed that new designs are complete and that a contractor will soon be deployed to the site.

“The demolition was done without the Authority’s approval. What they essentially did was transfer a traffic hazard from one point to another. We moved in quickly to take control of the situation,” MacOdero said.

He explained that the planned works will establish a permanent median separating traffic flows and eliminating the previous intersection at the site.

“There will no longer be an intersection at that point. Whether you’re heading into or out of town, the road will now continue as a straight section with clear separation,” he said.

MacOdero spoke in Kisumu on Friday during a sensitization forum for weighbridge staff on the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

Caution urged

He urged motorists to remain cautious and observe all road signage to help reduce accidents.

“Signage has been properly installed along the road. If motorists adhere to them, the number of accidents will significantly drop,” he noted.

He also warned transporters against overloading, saying it causes severe road damage and undermines their businesses.

“Overloading destroys roads, and in the long run, it’s suicidal to your business. Stick to the recommended axle load limits,” MacOdero cautioned.

KeNHA’s Deputy Director in charge of axle load control, Jared Makori, emphasized that such forums are meant to educate stakeholders on their roles and responsibilities.

Makori dismissed the notion that weighbridges are a hindrance to trade.

“We are often seen as a non-tariff barrier in the logistics sector, but we want to change that mindset,” he said.

He further raised concerns over the vandalism of road signs by rogue scrap metal dealers, citing Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Kitale as major hotspots.

