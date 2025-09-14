Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF divers retrieve body of drowning victim from 80-foot deep Chepkorio Dam

The recovery operation, conducted on September 13, brought to an end a six-day search that had earlier proven unsuccessful.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel have successfully recovered the body of a middle-aged man who drowned at Chepkorio Dam in Ngeria, Uasin Gishu County, along the Eldoret–Nakuru highway.

The recovery operation, conducted on September 13, brought to an end a six-day search that had earlier proven unsuccessful.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to KDF, initial efforts by other agencies and local divers were hampered by the dam’s 80-foot depth and difficult underwater conditions.

“Earlier attempts by other agencies and local divers had been unsuccessful due to the dam’s 80-foot depth and difficult underwater conditions,” KDF said Sunday.

The Kenya Navy Clearance Diving Unit (KN CDU), working alongside the 9th Battalion, Kenya Rifles (9 KR), was subsequently deployed to the scene.

To overcome the challenging conditions, the specialized KDF team used advanced JJ Closed Circuit Rebreather (CCR) systems, which allow for longer dive durations and an extended search range beyond the limits of conventional SCUBA equipment.

This capability enabled the divers to locate and recover the body within a shorter time frame.

The remains were handed over to local police for further procedures.

KDF praised the operation as a demonstration of its personnel’s professionalism, technical expertise, and commitment to humanitarian service, noting that such missions shows the Force’s broader role in supporting national resilience and emergency operations.

The military further expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Africa rallies to eliminate Trypanosomiasis at 37th ISCTRC General Conference in Nairobi

The conference will be officially opened by Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who will preside as guest of honour.

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Says He’s Best Placed to Unseat President Ruto

Gachagua said Kenyans had resolved to end Ruto’s five-year rule, insisting he had the courage and ability to take on the Head of State.

14 minutes ago

Sports

Second Gold For Kenya As Jepchirchir Out Sprints Ethiopia’s Assefa To Win Women’s Marathon in Tokyo Worlds

For the better part of the race, it was neck-to-neck with the two top marathoners until the last kilometer where they were separated by...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders TSC to reduce CBA review cycle

The teachers want the four-year cycle of reviewing the CBA between the TSC and their unions be reduced to two years.

1 hour ago

Sports

World title it is! Beatrice Chebet wins first gold for Kenya at Tokyo Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Beatrice Chebet won Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Championships in Tokyo with victory in the women’s 10,000m...

19 hours ago

crime

Police bust drug, illicit alcohol rings in Migori, Nandi, and Tana River raids

In Migori County, officers from Awendo Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a motorcycle along the Migori–Kisii road.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan passport slips to position 69 globally: Henley Passport Index

The 2025 ranking places Kenya alongside The Gambia, even as it retains its position as the most powerful passport in East Africa.

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto calls on Sudan warring parties to consider needs of Sudanese people above all other interests

President Ruto said Kenya remains committed to supporting regional and international peace efforts.

23 hours ago