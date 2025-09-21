Connect with us

Headlines

Kakamega Minority leader Ndakwe upsets Injendi’s son, Ryan to clinch UDA ticket for Malava By-election

Ndakwa clinched the UDA nomination after garnering 6,477 votes in the primaries held yesterday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 21 – Kakamega County Minority Leader David Ndakwa will face DCP’s Edgar Busiega and Seth Panyako of DAP-Kenya in the Malava Parliamentary seat by-election, scheduled for November.

Ryan Malulu, son of the late MP Malulu Injendi, came second with 3,783 votes.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), meanwhile, has opted not to field a candidate, citing its political cooperation with UDA.

The Malava contest is one of 24 by-elections gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 8.

