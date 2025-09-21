Kakamega Minority leader Ndakwe upsets Injendi’s son, Ryan to clinch UDA ticket for Malava By-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 21 – Kakamega County Minority Leader David Ndakwa will face DCP’s Edgar Busiega and Seth Panyako of DAP-Kenya in the Malava Parliamentary seat by-election, scheduled for November.

Ndakwa clinched the UDA nomination after garnering 6,477 votes in the primaries held yesterday.

Ryan Malulu, son of the late MP Malulu Injendi, came second with 3,783 votes.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), meanwhile, has opted not to field a candidate, citing its political cooperation with UDA.

The Malava contest is one of 24 by-elections gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 8.