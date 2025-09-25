Kagame urges sports bodies to end ‘outdate’ bias against African hosts

KIGALI, Rwanda, Sept 25 – President Paul Kagame has urged the global sporting community to embrace fairness and inclusivity, criticizing what he described as outdated skepticism toward non-traditional hosts of major international competitions.

Speaking on Thursday at the opening of the 194th UCI Congress—held alongside the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali—Kagame said doubting the ability of nations outside traditional sporting powerhouses to stage global events is both unjust and detrimental to the growth of sport.

“Too often, when Africa or another non-traditional host is chosen for a global event, the reaction is skeptical and frequently dismissive,” Kagame said.

“There are those who believe that hosting events of this magnitude should be a monopoly reserved for a few.”

He emphasized that fairness—the “main rule of any sport”—should also guide event organizers in awarding hosting rights. Kagame commended the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) for breaking ground by staging its flagship event in Africa for the first time in the organization’s 125-year history.

Strong talent development

Rwanda is hosting 108 nations at the championships, including a record 36 African countries, marking unprecedented continental participation.

Kagame also highlighted Rwanda’s investments in cycling, citing the establishment of three UCI satellite training centers earlier this year—making it only the second African nation to host such facilities.

He said these, along with premier races and youth programs, have created a strong foundation for talent development and economic opportunity.

“The future of Africa and the future of cycling are deeply intertwined. From producing elite riders to building industries in manufacturing, tourism, and event management, the potential is immense,” he noted.

UCI President David Lappartient praised Rwanda for making history as the first African host of the Road World Championships, applauding the passion of local fans and the country’s organizational efforts.

“What an incredible occasion—the crowds, the smiles, the enthusiasm. This week in Kigali is unique for all of us, and the memories will stay with us forever,” Lappartient said, thanking Kagame and Rwanda on behalf of UCI’s 132 national federations.

The Kigali event marks a milestone for African cycling, signaling both the continent’s rising profile in global sport and a call for greater inclusivity in the international sporting calendar.