Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Egypt court tries 26 men for debauchery/AFP

Headlines

Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione

In a written ruling, Carro said that the allegations against Mangione did not meet the definition of terrorism under state law.

Published

NEW YORK, Sept 16 – A judge in New York state has dismissed two terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

However, Judge Gregory Carro during a hearing on Tuesday morning ruled a charge of second-degree murder against Mangione could stand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said prosecutors had failed to establish that there was enough evidence to justify the terrorism-related murder charges that they sought against Mangione.

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson on a busy Manhattan street in December last year.

In a written ruling, Carro said that the allegations against Mangione did not meet the definition of terrorism under state law.

Although prosecutors argued that writings left by Mangione demonstrated a terrorism motive, the judge said they failed to show that the suspect intended to put political pressure on the government or terrorise the general population – key provisions of New York’s terrorism law which was passed in the wake of the 11 September 2001 attacks.

“There was no evidence presented that the defendant made any demands of government or sought any particular governmental policy change, let alone that he did so by intimidation or coercion,” Carro wrote in his ruling.

The first-degree murder charge that was dismissed would have carried a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

If convicted of the remaining second-degree murder charge, Mangione faces a minimum sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison. He has also been charged with weapons and forgery crimes.

And in addition to the New York state criminal proceedings, Mangione also faces federal murder charges, which could lead to the death penalty.

Carro rejected the defence team’s request to delay the state trial until the conclusion of Mangione’s federal trial.

During the hearing on Tuesday the judge ruled that trial hearings would begin on 1 December.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Thompson, a father of two, was the chief executive of the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group – the largest health insurer in the US.

He was in New York City for a meeting when he was shot three times on a busy Manhattan street at around 6:45 a.m. on 4 December.

After a five-day manhunt, Mangione was arrested about 300 miles (480km) away, at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China, US reach basic consensus on TikTok – China Daily

Beijing has made it clear that it will not pursue any deal that compromises China's core principles, the interests of Chinese companies, or international...

4 hours ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

US destroys alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing three

This morning, on my orders, US military forces conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," Trump...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Charlie Kirk suspect linked to crime scene by DNA, says FBI chief

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Netanyahu does not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders

Netanyahu's comments come days after the White House said Trump had assured Qatar "that such a thing will not happen again on their soil"

21 hours ago

World

UK and US unveil nuclear energy deal ahead of Trump visit

The move aims to generate thousands of jobs and strengthen Britain's energy security.

1 day ago

Africa

U.S. sanctions 2 Sudanese Islamist leaders over Iran ties

Washington said the move is aimed at curbing Islamist influence in Sudan and limiting Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China urges the US to cease provocative actions

The incident prompted a statement from the PLA's Southern Theater Command Navy, to which the US Navy responded by asserting that Chinese statements would...

5 days ago

Headlines

Manhunt intensifies for suspect who killed Charlie Kirk

Officials on Wednesday gave conflicting answers about whether the suspect, who dressed in all black and is believed to have fired from a nearby...

6 days ago