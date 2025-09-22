Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC Probes Bribery Allegations Against Migori ELC Judge Fred Nyagaka

The JSC, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Winfridah Mokaya, emphasized its constitutional mandate under Articles 172 and 168 to uphold integrity, accountability, and the independence of the Judiciary.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has launched investigations into bribery allegations against Migori-based Environment and Land Court Judge Fred Nyagaka, following a demand letter addressed to him by businessman Ben Limo.

In the letter dated August 20, 2025, Limo accused the judge of receiving Sh10 million through an intermediary, allegedly in exchange for delivering a favorable ruling.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He claimed that despite assurances, the judge neither fulfilled his part of the agreement nor refunded the money.

The JSC, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Winfridah Mokaya, emphasized its constitutional mandate under Articles 172 and 168 to uphold integrity, accountability, and the independence of the Judiciary.

“The Commission has commenced investigations into the matter and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold integrity and ensure accountability within the Judiciary, in full adherence to the rule of law. The public will be updated as appropriate,” the JSC stated.

The controversy deepened when journalist Collins Kweyu was arrested last week after attempting to seek a comment from Justice Nyagaka.

Kweyu spent the night at Central Police Station before being released on a free bond. He has since been ordered to report to Migori County DCI offices on Wednesday for further questioning.

The matter has already attracted sharp public and legal reactions.

Lawyer Nelson Havi questioned the capacity of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to handle the case, calling instead for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to summon both the judge and Limo to record statements.

 He criticized the arrest of journalist Collins Kweyu—who was investigating the story—as a diversionary tactic.

“Arresting journalist Collins Kweyu for asking the Judge to comment on the complaint is diversionary,” Havi said.

Prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi also weighed in, describing the allegations as “very serious” but warning that the JSC might dismiss them on grounds of judicial independence in decision-making.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

7 rifles yielded in renewed peace efforts in Elgeyo Marakwet’s Tot hotspot

The rifles were handed over on Sunday, September 21, with the support of local peace committees in Murukutwa, Chechan, Chemwonyo, and Talai locations.

55 minutes ago

County News

Donkey business halted: Police nab 20 in livestock theft bust

NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating livestock theft, a crime that continues to affect many rural communities.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto drops criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Charlene Ruto has formally dropped the criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms following a contested...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama as tycoon SK Macharia storms Directline declaring takeover amid court battle

Witnesses at the Hazina Towers offices said Macharia arrived with a group that forced its way in by breaking doors before he announced staff...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mburu Kinani’s family seeks exhumation orders after secret burial

The aggrieved children through Joyce Mburu said that the late Mburu was secretly buried at night by his stepchildren.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals under RUPHA halt SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Private hospitals under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) have halted Social Health Authority (SHA)...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenage mothers detained at MTRH over pending bills released

The hospital stated that discharge processes for the mothers were underway by the time a viral video alleging that their detention was released.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Chapia convicted over forgery

The former aspirant was convicted on Friday last week at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Law Courts after entering a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

5 hours ago