JSC Probes Bribery Allegations Against Migori ELC Judge Fred Nyagaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has launched investigations into bribery allegations against Migori-based Environment and Land Court Judge Fred Nyagaka, following a demand letter addressed to him by businessman Ben Limo.

In the letter dated August 20, 2025, Limo accused the judge of receiving Sh10 million through an intermediary, allegedly in exchange for delivering a favorable ruling.

He claimed that despite assurances, the judge neither fulfilled his part of the agreement nor refunded the money.

The JSC, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Winfridah Mokaya, emphasized its constitutional mandate under Articles 172 and 168 to uphold integrity, accountability, and the independence of the Judiciary.

“The Commission has commenced investigations into the matter and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold integrity and ensure accountability within the Judiciary, in full adherence to the rule of law. The public will be updated as appropriate,” the JSC stated.

The controversy deepened when journalist Collins Kweyu was arrested last week after attempting to seek a comment from Justice Nyagaka.

Kweyu spent the night at Central Police Station before being released on a free bond. He has since been ordered to report to Migori County DCI offices on Wednesday for further questioning.

The matter has already attracted sharp public and legal reactions.

Lawyer Nelson Havi questioned the capacity of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to handle the case, calling instead for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to summon both the judge and Limo to record statements.

He criticized the arrest of journalist Collins Kweyu—who was investigating the story—as a diversionary tactic.

“Arresting journalist Collins Kweyu for asking the Judge to comment on the complaint is diversionary,” Havi said.

Prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi also weighed in, describing the allegations as “very serious” but warning that the JSC might dismiss them on grounds of judicial independence in decision-making.