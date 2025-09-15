JOOTRH elevated to national parastatal status

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 15 – Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has officially been elevated to a Level C5 parastatal, a status previously reserved for public universities, marking a major milestone in Kenya’s health sector reforms.

Announcing the upgrade during a visit to the facility, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga said the transition from county to national status should have an immediate impact, urging hospital leadership to fully embrace its expanded mandate.

Dr. Oluga noted that the elevation is designed to attract and retain highly skilled health professionals while steering the hospital towards financial sustainability.

He revealed that within five years, national referral hospitals will no longer rely on tax-based funding, making innovation in resource generation critical.

“This facility is expected to change the story of health in this region,” Dr. Oluga said.

He encouraged the hospital to diversify its revenue streams through clinical research, competitive grant applications, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art simulation centre that will enhance training while generating income.

The PS stressed a people-first approach that prioritizes staff welfare, patient safety, and community health.

He further urged JOOTRH to strengthen follow-up care and develop targeted public health strategies to tackle preventable diseases that continue to strain local communities.

Dr. Oluga also challenged senior specialists to mentor junior staff and announced that a new hospital board will be constituted by the end of the month to oversee the next phase of reforms.