Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

JOOTRH elevated to national parastatal status

PS Oluga noted that the elevation is designed to attract and retain highly skilled health professionals while steering the hospital towards financial sustainability.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 15 – Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has officially been elevated to a Level C5 parastatal, a status previously reserved for public universities, marking a major milestone in Kenya’s health sector reforms.

Announcing the upgrade during a visit to the facility, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga said the transition from county to national status should have an immediate impact, urging hospital leadership to fully embrace its expanded mandate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr. Oluga noted that the elevation is designed to attract and retain highly skilled health professionals while steering the hospital towards financial sustainability.

He revealed that within five years, national referral hospitals will no longer rely on tax-based funding, making innovation in resource generation critical.

“This facility is expected to change the story of health in this region,” Dr. Oluga said.

He encouraged the hospital to diversify its revenue streams through clinical research, competitive grant applications, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art simulation centre that will enhance training while generating income.

The PS stressed a people-first approach that prioritizes staff welfare, patient safety, and community health.

He further urged JOOTRH to strengthen follow-up care and develop targeted public health strategies to tackle preventable diseases that continue to strain local communities.

Dr. Oluga also challenged senior specialists to mentor junior staff and announced that a new hospital board will be constituted by the end of the month to oversee the next phase of reforms.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF announces Oct recruitment drive for cadets, officers, general recruits

KDF emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning the public against bribery or corruption during the process.

1 hour ago

Africa

AU Calls for integrated surveillance systems to curb Trypanosomiasis in Africa

According to AU-IBAR, trypanosomiasis affects 38 of Africa’s 55 countries, placing 50 million cattle at risk, with an estimated 3 million deaths annually.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto among leaders at funeral of Ichung’wah’s father

He is reported to have died peacefully in his sleep after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for a week.

3 hours ago

County News

Over 20 households left homeless after storm batters Amagoro

Many residents are now appealing to both local leaders and the national government for urgent assistance. With no shelter, families are braving the cold...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to commission Mombasa Commuter Rail in Coastal tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto will embark on a tour of the coastal counties, where he is expected to launch new...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Tanzania mull joint board to manage Mara river

She proposed the establishment of a trans-boundary management body, drawing membership from both countries and key institutions.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says plans to build church at State House still on

The Head of State said the current worship space is too small and forces congregants to sit outside.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Until when?: Talai clan decry decades of unresolved land grievances, lack of representation

Talai representatives said their plight has remained unresolved despite multiple approvals from government bodies.

1 day ago