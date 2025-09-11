Irungu Houghton withholds from panel role citing High Court injunction

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director, Irungu Houghton, says he will not be participating in the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Demonstrations, until the High Court lifts an order halting the panel’s operations.

He clarified that, aside from the official swearing-in ceremony, he had not attended any meetings or performed any duties for the panel.

“For the avoidance of any public doubt , I immediately suspend my participation in the panel of experts on compensation of victims of protests and demonstrations,” Irungu said.

Houghton underscored that his advocacy for justice remains unchanged.

“I continue to advocate for judicial prosecution of all parties complicit in unlawful killings, reparations for victims and non-recurence of brutal protest policing,” he added.

His announcement comes hours after LSK President Faith Odhiambo stated that she has never been involved in the affairs of the panel apart from the swearing-in.

The High Court on Monday issued conservatory orders halting the implementation of the President William Ruto’s directive establishing a framework for the compensation of victims of demonstrations and public protests.

“Pending the hearing, the court stayed the commencement of the mandate of the panel of experts on compensation of victims of demonstrations and public protests and suspended the implementation of gazette notice No. 12002 if August 25, 2025, which had appointed the panel to establish a reparations framework,” read the order.

The matter will be mentioned for directions on October 6 before the High Court in Kerugoya.

By Eric Malala