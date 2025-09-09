Connect with us

IPOA seeks 21-day custodial orders in probe of fatal shooting of two boda boda riders in Makongeni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has sought 21 days of custodial orders to complete investigations into the fatal shooting of two boda boda riders in Makongeni, Thika West Sub-County, on Sunday.

The incident, which has sparked outrage among boda boda operators and local residents, involved a police officer identified as Eric Gitonga, attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit.

On Monday, Gitonga was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts, where IPOA applied for custodial orders to hold him for 21 days while investigations continue.

The court is expected to rule on the application Tuesday.

“IPOA plans to oversee the post-mortem examinations of the two deceased persons, record additional witness statements, forward the officer’s firearm for ballistic examination, and obtain CCTV footage, among other tasks,”IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack said.

According to IPOA, Gitonga was driving home in his Audi at around 5:30 a.m. when he collided with a motorcycle carrying two men along the Thika–Garissa Highway.

 An altercation followed, and both parties proceeded to Makongeni Police Station to resolve the matter.

Traffic officers from Thika Police Station later joined them at the scene.

IPOA’s preliminary findings indicate the officer, who was allegedly intoxicated, became unruly and resisted attempts to disarm him. In the process, he fatally shot both the rider and passenger — Kennedy Ojuma and Stephen Mwendwa.

The officer was subsequently disarmed, detained at Thika Police Station, and later transferred to Kiambu Police Station

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Thika General Kago Mortuary.

IPOA confirmed it has secured key documents from Makongeni and Thika Police Stations, including occurrence book extracts, signals, and the duty roster.

 It has also recorded statements from nine police officers linked to the case.

“The Authority is committed to conducting investigations impartially as it fulfills its mandate of holding the police accountable and advancing the objectives of Article 244 of the Constitution,” Issack said.

He further urged police officers to conduct themselves with professionalism at all times.

