The case has drawn the attention of human rights groups and legal bodies amid growing concerns over deaths in police custody

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA probes death of man in Mombasa police cell after ‘fall from height’

A post-mortem report obtained by the authority revealed that Warui died from "cardiorespiratory collapse due to fracture dislocation of the neck, consistent with a fall from a height."

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the death of Simon Warui, who died while in custody at Mombasa Central Police Station on Wednesday, September 17.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA confirmed that its investigators have already begun collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing police procedures linked to the incident.

A post-mortem report obtained by the authority revealed that Warui died from “cardiorespiratory collapse due to fracture dislocation of the neck, consistent with a fall from a height.”

“IPOA emphasizes that the safety and rights of individuals placed in police custody [are] paramount, and we will work diligently to ensure justice [is] served,” IPOA chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said, extending condolences to Warui’s family and urging the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

The case has drawn the attention of human rights groups and legal bodies amid growing concerns over deaths in police custody.

On Monday, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) announced that it is working with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to ensure a thorough and timely probe.

Push for accountability

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said the society has appointed an advocate to represent Warui’s family and monitor the investigation.

“We have appointed an advocate to represent the family, monitor the investigations, and ensure that the full truth about the circumstances leading to Mr. Warui’s death [is] uncovered, with those responsible held accountable,” she said.

Warui’s body was discovered in his cell at Mombasa Central Police Station, just days after he was reported missing from Umoja I Estate in Nairobi.

His family had earlier lodged a missing person’s report at Embakasi Police Station, raising questions about how he ended up detained in Mombasa before his death.

“The circumstances under which he ended up dead in a police station in Mombasa remain unclear,” Odhiambo noted, adding that LSK would provide continuous updates as the family pursues justice.

Warui’s death adds to a growing list of cases fueling public outcry over accountability and transparency in police operations.

IPOA has assured Kenyans it will treat the case with the “seriousness it deserves.”

