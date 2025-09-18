Indian ship in Mombasa ahead of joint exercise with Kenyan Coast Guard

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 18 – The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet docked at the Port of Mombasa on Wednesday for a five-day goodwill visit in what New Delhi hopes will deep maritime partnership between Kenya and India.

India’s Defence Attaché to Kenya, Captain Shirdikant, welcomed the crew as it commenced a packed schedule including a joint exercise with Kenyan forces.

According to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, the port call, scheduled from September 17 to 2, is part of the ship’s wider deployment to three African countries and underscores India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision for the Indian Ocean.

“During the port call, personnel from both Coast Guards will engage in a series of professional interactions, ship visits, and friendly sports exchanges, all aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation and understanding,” the High Commission said in a statement.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) echoed the sentiment, noting that the visit reinforces bilateral efforts to safeguard the Indian Ocean.

“The visit strengthens Kenya–India maritime cooperation through professional exchanges, ship visits, and joint exercises, enhancing regional safety and security,” KCGS said.

As part of the programme, a harbour pollution-response demonstration, capacity-building workshops, and a joint yoga session will be held.

The highlight will be a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea with Kenya Coast Guard vessel MV Doria, designed to boost interoperability.

A deck reception is scheduled for Thursday evening, with KCGS Director General Bruno Shioso as the Chief Guest.

Multi-mission vessel

On Sunday, Mombasa residents will have an opportunity to visit the ship between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.

ICGS Sachet is the first of five 105-metre Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) built by Goa Shipyard Limited.

It is equipped with advanced systems and machinery, including facilities for operating Advanced Light Helicopters, Pollution Response equipment, and the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System.

These capabilities, officials say, makes it an ideal platform for missions ranging from search and rescue to environmental protection.

Following its Kenya stop, Sachet will sail to Cape Town, South Africa, continuing its Africa deployment.

The visit comes against the backdrop of deepening defence ties between Nairobi and New Delhi.

In 2024, the two countries’ naval forces conducted joint training exercises to bolster maritime security.

In June, India’s Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, visited Kenya for talks on expanding naval cooperation.

Earlier in May 2023, Captain Shirdikant held discussions with Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy Brigadier Yahya Abdi in Mombasa on enhancing military-to-military ties.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Kenya in 2016, the two nations signed seven agreements, including in defence, with India handing over 30 field ambulances to the Kenya Defence Forces.

The latest port call, officials say, is part of that growing cooperation, aimed at ensuring safer seas and stronger regional partnerships in the Indian Ocean.