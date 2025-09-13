India, Mauritius Elevate Ties with Major Infrastructure, Maritime and Cultural Initiatives

New Delhi, India Sep 13– The recent State Visit by Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India has cemented the two nations’ longstanding ties, delivering wide-ranging agreements across strategic, developmental, and cultural sectors.

Deepening Strategic and Diplomatic Engagement

Talks between Dr. Ramgoolam and Indian leaders covered bilateral priorities as well as regional and global issues, underscoring what both sides described as their “family bond” — rooted in shared history, values, and vibrant people-to-people ties. Mauritius was reaffirmed as a key partner in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, highlighting the Indian Ocean’s strategic importance.

During the visit, Dr. Ramgoolam met India’s President and Prime Minister and attended events in Kashi (Varanasi), Mumbai, Ayodhya, and Tirupati, reflecting the cultural, economic, and spiritual links between the two countries. Both delegations also highlighted the elevation of their relationship to an “Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” first announced at a previous high-level meeting.

USD 680 Million Special Economic Package

At the heart of the visit was India’s announcement of a USD 680 million Special Economic Package to upgrade Mauritius’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy, and maritime security. The package blends grants and concessional credit for maximum impact.

Key components include:

Healthcare and Social Infrastructure: Construction of a 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital; establishment of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence; a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital; and Mauritius’s first Jan Aushadhi Kendra for affordable medicines.

Construction of a 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital; establishment of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence; a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital; and Mauritius’s first Jan Aushadhi Kendra for affordable medicines. Transport, Ports, and Energy: Modernisation of Port Louis facilities and equipment; expansion of roads and completion of the SSR International Airport’s air-traffic control tower; construction of Ring Road Phase II and motorway upgrades.

Modernisation of Port Louis facilities and equipment; expansion of roads and completion of the SSR International Airport’s air-traffic control tower; construction of Ring Road Phase II and motorway upgrades. Renewable Energy Cooperation: A Government-to-Government proposal for a 17.5 MW floating solar PV project at Tamarind Falls with NTPC Ltd. leading implementation.

A Government-to-Government proposal for a 17.5 MW floating solar PV project at Tamarind Falls with NTPC Ltd. leading implementation. Budgetary Support: India’s extension of USD 25 million budgetary assistance to Port Louis for the current financial year.

Science, Technology, and Education

Several Memoranda of Understanding were signed to strengthen research and innovation, including cooperation between India’s Department of Science and Technology and Mauritius’s Ministry of Tertiary Education; joint oceanography research between the National Institute of Oceanography (India) and Mauritius Oceanography Institute; and hydrography collaboration for advanced marine studies.

Education linkages were also expanded through agreements between IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (Bengaluru), and the University of Mauritius to promote student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and innovation.

Space and Administrative Cooperation

India and Mauritius signed a landmark agreement to establish a telemetry, tracking and telecommunications station for satellites and launch vehicles in Mauritius, deepening cooperation in space science. Under the Karmayogi Bharat initiative, Mauritius will also draw on Indian platforms and expertise for civil service training and governance capacity building.

Community Development Projects

India announced further grant assistance under Phase II of its High Impact Community Development Projects — worth about ₹96 crore — to fund small but critical local projects in education, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.

Maritime Security and Regional Stability

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a “free, open, secure, and stable Indian Ocean.” India pledged continued support for Mauritius’s Exclusive Economic Zone, refitting of coast guard assets, maritime surveillance, and technical cooperation to combat piracy, illegal fishing, and drug trafficking.

Trade, Finance, and Sovereignty

Building on the launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius last year, the two governments agreed to advance trade settlement in local currencies to deepen financial linkages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement, calling it a landmark for Mauritius’s sovereignty and reaffirming India’s support for decolonisation in international forums.

Cultural and People-to-People Ties

Events in Kashi and other cities celebrated the civilisational bonds between the two countries and the contributions of the Indian-origin population in Mauritius, reinforcing shared aspirations for growth and prosperity.

A Transformative Visit

Dr. Ramgoolam’s visit produced a comprehensive set of agreements and initiatives expected to transform bilateral cooperation — from healthcare and science to maritime security and cultural engagement. The outcomes reaffirm the strategic partnership’s vitality and the shared vision of India and Mauritius for a stable, prosperous Indian Ocean region.