Independent Candidates Face Stringent IEBC Rules Ahead of Nov By-Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Aspiring independent politicians in the forthcoming by-elections will have to navigate a series of stringent requirements to contest in the by-elections slated for November 27, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The commission has set out detailed rules on eligibility, requiring candidates to have been unaffiliated with political parties for at least three months and to provide proof via a clearance certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties.

“Every political party, candidate, and person who will participate in the election shall subscribe to and observe the Electoral Code of Conduct,” the electoral body’s Chairman Edung Ethekon stated.

“The nomination/registration of independent candidates and candidates presented by political parties for the by-elections shall be on Wednesday, 8th October 2025, and Thursday, 9th October 2025,” he said.

According to the electoral commission, independent aspirants must submit their chosen name and campaign symbol to the commission by 17 September, after which IEBC will publish approved symbols in the Kenya Gazette at least 14 days before registration.

Candidates are required to submit their nomination forms along with a list of registered voter supporters and copies of their IDs, depending on the level of the position they are contesting, including Senate, National Assembly, or County Assembly.

The commission clarified that pre-nomination meetings will take place in October with Returning Officers.

Candidates must also submit lists of supporters, including ID details, with the number of supporters required varying by seat: 2,000 for Senate, 1,000 for National Assembly, and 500 for County Assembly.

The commission stressed that campaign periods will be strictly monitored, running from 8 October to 24 November, with daily hours between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

IEBC is expected to roll out the by-elections in November, with the first batch of vacant seats, gazetted on August 8, covering 16 ward positions, including Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), and Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet).

The second batch, set for gazettement on August 11, includes the Baringo Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies: Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja;as well as the Kabuchai/Chwele Ward in Bungoma County.