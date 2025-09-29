Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Targets 28.5mn Registered Voters by 2027 in Fresh Drive

The exercise will also facilitate those seeking to transfer their registration to different polling stations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched a continuous voter registration exercise with an ambitious plan to increase voter roll to 28.5 million by the 2027 General Election.

The electoral body’s Chairperson Erastus Ethekon stated that the commission aims to register at least 6.3 million new voters, primarily young people who have reached the age of 18 and those who have never registered before.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The exercise will also facilitate those seeking to transfer their registration to different polling stations.

“The Commission projects that come 2027 we should have registered about 28.5 million voters. To reach this target, we have launched the first exercise today. After the by-elections slated for November 27, we shall immediately commence a mass voter registration that will take us all the way to the villages and wards,” said Ethekon.

The registration drive aims to expand voter base from the current 22.1 million.

He explained that the continuous registration process will run until a few months before the general election, after which the register will be audited, cleaned up, and finalized ahead of the August 10, 2027 polls.

The commission has also introduced a new biometric voter registration module integrated into the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS), which Ethekon said will deliver faster, more secure, and more reliable services.

“Registration centers will continue to be aligned in all areas of the country to prioritize accessibility by citizens, including persons with disabilities, those with special needs, and nomadic pastoralist communities whose way of life takes them across different parts of the country,” Ethekon stated.

The IEBC Chairperson noted that unlike in previous cycles, the commission’s projections are not based on census figures but on data from the National Registration Bureau, which reflects the number of Kenyans who will have attained voting age by 2027.

The voter registration drive is backed by a Sh8 billion allocation within IEBC’s Sh57.3 billion election budget. An additional Sh2.5 billion has been earmarked for stakeholder engagement and voter education, Sh7 billion for replacing ageing KIEMS kits, and Sh2.4 billion for system maintenance.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Revokes Title of 76,000-Acre Kamuthe Wildlife Conservancy

The petition was filed by residents Idris Falir Kalba and Mohamed Maalim Ali, who told the court that the conservancy was imposed without consultation...

1 hour ago

Sustainability Watch

KWS to implement new park fees from Wednesday

Those who had already booked and paid through the eCitizen platform prior to the announcement will not be affected.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court gives AG 14 days to file response in Besigye deportation challenge

Karua urged the court to caution the State over what she described as undue complacency in responding to a matter of substantial public interest.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu County launches operation to clear thousands of dead fish in Lake Victoria

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: National and County Governments Must Align on Economic Priorities

Kindiki said both levels of government must pursue a shared agenda focused on stabilizing the economy, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hemingways Travel Expands Into Rwanda As It Marks 70 Years In Business

The move signals the company’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in East Africa and position itself as a leading player across the continent.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Attorney General Seeks Dismissal of Suit on Police Payroll Control

The AG maintained the application does not meet the constitutional and legal standards for granting interim orders.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors demand review of e-Government procurement rollout

Abdullahi argued that sometimes the CoG “feel the policy makers think only of Nairobi and its environs and “don't take into account the diversity...

6 hours ago