Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

IEBC staff undergo training ahead of Continuous Voter Registration and by-elections

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon reminded staff that they are more than just officers behind a desk—they are the living face of Kenya’s democracy, from the remotest polling station in Turkana to the Commission’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has convened its staff in Naivasha for training ahead of the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The training comes as the Commission prepares for key electoral activities, including the upcoming by-elections scheduled for November 27, as well as other planned operations within the electoral calendar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Commission has announced that Continuous Voter Registration will resume on September 29.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon emphasized that the exercise is a vital step in ensuring that every eligible Kenyan has the opportunity to participate in shaping the country’s future through democratic elections.

He reminded staff that they are more than just officers behind a desk—they are the living face of Kenya’s democracy, from the remotest polling station in Turkana to the Commission’s headquarters in Nairobi.

“You are the face of the Commission. How you serve, communicate, and carry yourselves with patriotic fervor defines what Kenyans think of the IEBC,” the Chairperson stated.

Ethekon added that the exercise specifically targets young people who have recently turned 18, as well as all citizens who have not yet registered or need to update their voter information.

He further noted that the Commission has launched a series of preparatory activities to ensure the process is efficient, inclusive, and transparent—crucial steps in laying a strong foundation for a successful nationwide rollout.

Commissioner Ann Nderitu revealed that the Commission aims to enroll an additional 6.3 million new voters, increasing Kenya’s electoral base to over 28 million.

She underscored that CVR is not merely a procedural exercise, but the cornerstone of credible elections.

“Without an accurate, inclusive, and trusted register, everything else we do falls short,” she said.

“These are not just statistics. They are voices shaping Kenya’s future. Each registration is more than data—it is an act of empowerment, a restoration of dignity, a reaffirmation of the constitutional right to choose one’s leaders,” Nderitu added.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Korea sign MoU on Nuclear Energy Research Cooperation

NuPEA described the MoU as a “major milestone” in Kenya’s pursuit of a robust nuclear energy framework.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued for Briton linked to Agnes Wanjiru’s murder in 2012

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The High Court has issued an arrest warrant against a Briton accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki more...

1 hour ago

EAC

Kenya commits to conserve Mau Forest complex; the source of the Mara River

Speaking during the 14th Mara Day celebrations, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Muuga, said the government remains dedicated to restoring...

6 hours ago

County News

DPP Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Collaboration Against Transnational Crime

Igonga warned that crimes such as human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, cybercrime, money laundering, and illicit financial flows pose some of the gravest threats to...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

Over 3,000 Vihiga County Employees to Access Healthcare Under SHA Package

"This agreement we have signed today with the County Government of Vihiga will set the pace for others. I am confident many counties will...

15 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto Urges Kenyans to Reject Negativity and believe in National Transformation

The President reminded Kenyans of their duty and responsibility to contribute towards the nation’s transformation.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls for whole-of-society approach to eliminating child labour

The CJ underscored the need for collaboration across institutions noting that while the Judiciary plays a critical role, it cannot achieve this goal alone.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru farmhand arrested after confessing to killing elderly couple and dumping their bodies in a well

The couple, Pius Machogu, 72, and his wife, Jerusha Kwamboka, 70 went missing on Saturday evening only for their bodies to be discovered in...

20 hours ago