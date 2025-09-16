IEBC staff undergo training ahead of Continuous Voter Registration and by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has convened its staff in Naivasha for training ahead of the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The training comes as the Commission prepares for key electoral activities, including the upcoming by-elections scheduled for November 27, as well as other planned operations within the electoral calendar.

The Commission has announced that Continuous Voter Registration will resume on September 29.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon emphasized that the exercise is a vital step in ensuring that every eligible Kenyan has the opportunity to participate in shaping the country’s future through democratic elections.

He reminded staff that they are more than just officers behind a desk—they are the living face of Kenya’s democracy, from the remotest polling station in Turkana to the Commission’s headquarters in Nairobi.

“You are the face of the Commission. How you serve, communicate, and carry yourselves with patriotic fervor defines what Kenyans think of the IEBC,” the Chairperson stated.

Ethekon added that the exercise specifically targets young people who have recently turned 18, as well as all citizens who have not yet registered or need to update their voter information.

He further noted that the Commission has launched a series of preparatory activities to ensure the process is efficient, inclusive, and transparent—crucial steps in laying a strong foundation for a successful nationwide rollout.

Commissioner Ann Nderitu revealed that the Commission aims to enroll an additional 6.3 million new voters, increasing Kenya’s electoral base to over 28 million.

She underscored that CVR is not merely a procedural exercise, but the cornerstone of credible elections.

“Without an accurate, inclusive, and trusted register, everything else we do falls short,” she said.

“These are not just statistics. They are voices shaping Kenya’s future. Each registration is more than data—it is an act of empowerment, a restoration of dignity, a reaffirmation of the constitutional right to choose one’s leaders,” Nderitu added.