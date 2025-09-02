Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Sets Out Candidate Rules Ahead of Nov 27 By-Elections

Aspirants must meet citizenship requirements, pay nomination fees, and in the case of independent candidates, submit lists of supporters with copies of identity cards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has outlined the requirements and qualifications for candidates in the November 27, 2025 by-elections, covering 24 seats across the country.

The electoral body said aspirants must meet citizenship requirements, pay nomination fees, and in the case of independent candidates, submit lists of supporters with copies of identity cards.

“Candidates must be Kenyan citizens by birth and have been citizens for at least 10 years before the election,” IEBC said.

“Those holding dual citizenship will be required to renounce it before taking the oath of office.”

According to the guidelines, nomination fees will vary depending on the seat and candidate category.

Women, youth, and persons with disabilities will pay Sh10,000 when seeking County Assembly seats, while others will pay Sh20,000.

For parliamentary aspirants, the fee is Sh2,500 for the marginalized groups and Sh5,000 for others. Candidates eyeing the Senate will pay Sh25,000 and Sh50,000, respectively.

Independent candidates will be required to marshal significant grassroots backing.

Those seeking National Assembly seats must provide a list of at least 1000 supporters, while MCA aspirants will need 500.

Senate hopefuls must present 2,000 supporters.

The electoral body also noted that independent candidates must not have belonged to a political party within three months preceding the by-election.

All candidates will also be required to submit a self-declaration form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The first batch of vacant seats, gazetted on August 8, covers 16 ward positions including Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), and Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet).

The second batch, set for gazettement on August 11, includes the Baringo Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies: Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja, as well as the Kabuchai/Chwele Ward in Bungoma County.

In this article:, , ,
