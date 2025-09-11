Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LSK President Faith Odhiambo is sworn in as Vice Chair of President Ruto’s panel on protest victims’ compensation.

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

“I have not participated in Protest Victims panel meetings,” LSK President clarifies

“Let it be clear that, apart from the swearing-in, I have not participated in any meetings or engagements with, or on behalf of, the Panel of Experts on the Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots,” LSK President Faith Odhiambo said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has clarified her role in the Panel of Experts on the Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots, following the suspension of its proceedings by the court.

In a statement posted on her social media account, Odhiambo stated that she has had no involvement in the panel’s activities beyond the swearing-in ceremony.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Let it be clear that, apart from the swearing-in, I have not participated in any meetings or engagements with, or on behalf of, the Panel of Experts on the Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots,” she said.

Her remarks come a day after Panel Chairman Prof. Makau Mutua confirmed that he had continued to convene meetings despite a court injunction.

Odhiambo reaffirmed her commitment to the rule of law and emphasized her non-partisan stance.

“I would like to emphasize that I do not work for the Government of Kenya nor the opposition. My duty is to serve the people of Kenya and my learned colleagues at the Law Society of Kenya,” she stated.

The LSK President revealed that she is currently engaged in wide consultations regarding her position as Vice Chairperson of the panel, amid both public support and criticism of the appointment.

“To this end, I am consulting widely while listening keenly to the voices of victims and those still suffering in their pursuit of justice. I am aware that many Kenyans were killed or injured, while others have been profiled and taken to court on trumped-up charges,” she said.

Odhiambo emphasized her patriotic duty to ensure that her contributions reflect and protect the voices of those affected, especially victims and their dependents.

“It is my solemn duty to acknowledge the plight of those who have suffered and to protect them from being silenced,” she added.

She reiterated LSK’s commitment to offering pro bono legal services to victims and survivors of police brutality in ongoing cases across the country.

“I continue to call on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to review the trumped-up terrorism charges against peaceful protesters and instead focus on prosecuting the trigger-happy officers caught on camera using excessive force to suppress the right to peaceful assembly,” Odhiambo concluded.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

TIFA Poll: 64 percent of Kenyans oppose Ruto-Raila Broadband Based Govt

TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri cited that indecision around the legitimacy of the March 9 cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM Leader...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bhang Worth Sh5mn Seized in University Hostels in Homa Bay as crackdown uncovers cartel targeting students

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Sep 11 — A major NACADA drug bust in Homa Bay County has exposed the alarming infiltration of narcotics into university...

2 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Kenya grapples with triple burden of child malnutrition

UNICEF Kenya Country Representative Shaheen Nilofer has called for an urgent and unified multisectoral response to address the crisis, emphasizing the need for stronger...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Media and government urged to revive trust through dialogue

Speaking when he hosted Capital Group Ltd. Managing Director Symon Bargurei, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo emphasised the importance of structured engagement on...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Wiper Patriotic Front convenes National Delegates Congress on Oct 10

The Party Secretary General Shakila Abdalla says the Congress will deliberate on and adopt key agenda items pivotal to the Party's governance and strategic...

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

IEBC, EACC sued over failure to enforce Parliamentary Ethics Code

The accountability and integrity requirements under our Constitution are key to the standard of governance contemplated by the people of Kenya. Our institutions must...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Over 4,000 displaced amid concerns of rising water levels around Lake Naivasha

Residents of the most affected areas — Kihoto, Karagita Landing Beach, and North Lake — have raised concerns that the flooding is causing massive...

12 hours ago

County News

Nyeri Traders petition Senate to Reject Proposal Banning Flavours in Nicotine Products

"We are concerned that the proposal to ban flavours will merely shift the sale of these items to the black market. This would not...

13 hours ago