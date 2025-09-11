“I have not participated in Protest Victims panel meetings,” LSK President clarifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has clarified her role in the Panel of Experts on the Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots, following the suspension of its proceedings by the court.

In a statement posted on her social media account, Odhiambo stated that she has had no involvement in the panel’s activities beyond the swearing-in ceremony.

“Let it be clear that, apart from the swearing-in, I have not participated in any meetings or engagements with, or on behalf of, the Panel of Experts on the Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots,” she said.

Her remarks come a day after Panel Chairman Prof. Makau Mutua confirmed that he had continued to convene meetings despite a court injunction.

Odhiambo reaffirmed her commitment to the rule of law and emphasized her non-partisan stance.

“I would like to emphasize that I do not work for the Government of Kenya nor the opposition. My duty is to serve the people of Kenya and my learned colleagues at the Law Society of Kenya,” she stated.

The LSK President revealed that she is currently engaged in wide consultations regarding her position as Vice Chairperson of the panel, amid both public support and criticism of the appointment.

“To this end, I am consulting widely while listening keenly to the voices of victims and those still suffering in their pursuit of justice. I am aware that many Kenyans were killed or injured, while others have been profiled and taken to court on trumped-up charges,” she said.

Odhiambo emphasized her patriotic duty to ensure that her contributions reflect and protect the voices of those affected, especially victims and their dependents.

“It is my solemn duty to acknowledge the plight of those who have suffered and to protect them from being silenced,” she added.

She reiterated LSK’s commitment to offering pro bono legal services to victims and survivors of police brutality in ongoing cases across the country.

“I continue to call on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to review the trumped-up terrorism charges against peaceful protesters and instead focus on prosecuting the trigger-happy officers caught on camera using excessive force to suppress the right to peaceful assembly,” Odhiambo concluded.