Huge Fire Erupts at Katani Villas Estate in Syokimau

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – A massive fire broke out Thursday night at Katani Villas, a gated residential estate in Syokimau along Katani Road, sending residents fleeing for safety as firefighters battled to contain the blaze.

Thick plumes of smoke rose above the estate, visible from Mombasa Road, as emergency crews rushed to the scene. Firefighters swiftly responded, joined by nearby residents, who worked urgently to extinguish the flames.

Katani Villas is a modern gated community located just off Mombasa Road, known for its affordable housing and convenient proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi city.

Details on the cause of the fire, any casualties, or the extent of property damage are not yet available. Authorities have not released an official statement at this time.

Residents described tense moments as they rushed to salvage belongings while assisting efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

“We were caught completely off guard, but everyone is doing what they can to help,” said one resident, who asked not to be named.

Further updates are expected as firefighting efforts continue and investigations get underway.